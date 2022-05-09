Best car drying cloths 2024

The easiest and safest way to dry your car after washing and rinsing it is a blower. These are not cheap or quick, though, so most of us will still rely on a microfibre cloth. But which one? There’s a bewildering array of sizes, weaves and constructions that all claim to be the one that effortlessly lifts away water, leaving your car ready for the next stage of preparing or protecting. And don’t be tempted to skip drying, because you will inevitably be left with water spots that will need removing.

To find the towel that will make water spots a thing of the past, we grabbed eight top sellers, waited for the weather to play ball, then got busy with the hose.

How we tested them

After a run of very close results, we revised our test in an attempt to sort the best from the merely good. We assessed absorbency by weighing each cloth when it was dry and then after soaking and draining for 30 seconds. We backed this up with monitoring the finish after dragging each one across a soaked bonnet both when dry and wet.

Ease of use when wet was assessed on a grille and side of our test pick-up truck. In a bid to add another real-world element, we rinsed the truck and dried the bonnet and vertical panels to simulate a family hatchback or SUV, looking to see if the towel needed wringing and how easy the task was. Finally, we assessed value and what you get for your money.

Reviews:

Sam’s Detailing Drying Towel