Best coolant testers 2025/2026

It’s easy to overlook your car’s cooling system, but it’s something you should ignore at your peril. If the coolant inside the vehicle’s radiator or engine block freezes, it can expand and cause the metal to crack, often with disastrous consequences.

Anti-freeze, which is also known as coolant, gradually deteriorates over time due to repeated heating and cooling cycles within an engine. As it ages, vital additives that prevent corrosion break down, reducing the fluid’s effectiveness. Also, contaminants such as rust can accumulate, further compromising the anti-freeze’s ability to regulate temperature.

Checking and replacement are essential to maintain optimal engine health, and with a simple anti-freeze tester costing from less than £8, you can ensure your anti-freeze will stay liquefied – but which tester is best?

How we tested

We brought together seven popular anti-freeze testers and tried them out in two scenarios. The first was to test each in a bottle of freshly opened Prestone coolant and rated to minus-37 degrees Celsius.

Then we dipped the tester into the expansion tank of a car that we knew hadn’t had a full service since 2021 and had weakened coolant, to see how the testers each rated its strength. Ease of use and price were also assessed.

BGS DIY 1822 Anti-freeze Tester