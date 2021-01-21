Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best ceramic coatings 2025

We reveal the ultimate protection for your car’s precious paintwork

By:Tom Barnard
7 Apr 2025
Putting on a coat helps protect us from the weather – and your car’s paint needs shielding from the elements too. Insect splats, bird droppings, tree sap and even car cleaning can stain and scratch the surface, dulling the finish and making the car look tired.

Traditional waxes will need topping up every few months to remain effective, but the new breed of ceramic coatings are more durable, sometimes lasting from one to three years.

To test them, we prepared a scrap car’s bonnet by stripping off any previous coatings before it was machine polished with a cutting compound to ensure an even surface. The ceramics were then applied according to the instructions and the bonnet was left outside for six months, with washes using a basic car shampoo every few weeks. We checked for surface swirls and water beading, with points also given for value and ease of application.

Shelby Ceramic Coating

  • Price: around £40  
  • Size: 50ml  
  • Contact: cslshelby.com  
  • Rating: 5 stars

The Shelby sealant is back on top of our rankings again this year, because the price differential between it and the Sonax is now too big to ignore. Its rival offered a slightly better bead in our test, but you had to be looking hard to notice it, which means the Shelby’s considerably lower cost and ease of use will make it the best choice for most DIY motorists. 

The liquid is applied and dries after 20 seconds. You then buff with a damp cloth, and it is rain repellent after only 20 minutes. The 50ml bottle is supplied with an applicator and is enough to treat two cars with a single coat. 

Buy now from Amazon

Sonax PROFILINE Ceramic Coating Evo

  • Price: around £116  
  • Size: 100ml Prepare, 75ml Basecoat, 40ml Glosscoat
  • Contact: sonax.co.uk  
  • Rating: 4.5 stars
If you’re happy to invest the time and money, the Sonax gives the best protection and bead in this test. But its price has leapt up since our last assessment, knocking it off the number one spot. Plus the application process is time-consuming, and the car must be kept dry for at least four hours. 

VP Ceramic-Eaze

  • Price: around £9  
  • Size: 250ml
  • Contact: vp-uk.co.uk 
  • Rating: 4.5 stars

At the other end of the price scale from the Sonax is VP’s Ceramic-Eaze. It costs just £8.75 for 250ml, but wasn’t far off the best here for beading. It’s easy to apply too, needing just five minutes to cure after being applied with a pad then buffed off with a microfibre cloth. VP says the coating will last a year. 

Buy now from Amazon

Diamond Protech Body Kit

  • Price: around £65  
  • Size: 100ml Prepare, 50ml Glosscoat  
  • Contact: cleanandshiny.co.uk
  • Rating: 4.5 stars

The Protech’s kit includes everything you need to apply the coating – even gloves. It’s easy to put on, and the car is ready after an hour. The protection was exceptional, with water beading that was only beaten by the Sonax, and on a par with the winning Shelby. 

Squid Ink Detailing Surge Si02 Wax

Unlike its top rivals, Squid Ink has gone for a traditional wax with ceramic additives. It’s a pleasure to apply and there’s no need to worry about curing times either. The company says it will last four months – down on its rivals – but it was outperforming many of them at the end of our test.  

