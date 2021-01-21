Best ceramic coatings 2025

Putting on a coat helps protect us from the weather – and your car’s paint needs shielding from the elements too. Insect splats, bird droppings, tree sap and even car cleaning can stain and scratch the surface, dulling the finish and making the car look tired.

Traditional waxes will need topping up every few months to remain effective, but the new breed of ceramic coatings are more durable, sometimes lasting from one to three years.

To test them, we prepared a scrap car’s bonnet by stripping off any previous coatings before it was machine polished with a cutting compound to ensure an even surface. The ceramics were then applied according to the instructions and the bonnet was left outside for six months, with washes using a basic car shampoo every few weeks. We checked for surface swirls and water beading, with points also given for value and ease of application.

Shelby Ceramic Coating

Price: around £40

around £40 Size: 50ml

50ml Contact: cslshelby.com

cslshelby.com Rating: 5 stars

The Shelby sealant is back on top of our rankings again this year, because the price differential between it and the Sonax is now too big to ignore. Its rival offered a slightly better bead in our test, but you had to be looking hard to notice it, which means the Shelby’s considerably lower cost and ease of use will make it the best choice for most DIY motorists.