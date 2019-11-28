Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product group tests

Best car upholstery cleaners 2025

Which products come up trumps when you have to deal with in-car spills?

By:Tom Barnard
7 Apr 2025
Best car upholstery cleaners 2025 - header6

No matter how careful you are, spills will happen and your car’s fabrics are going to suffer. A wet vac or steam clean is the best solution, but it’s not always practical. Instead, many people will reach for an upholstery cleaner. 

To find the best, we divided up a grubby carpet floor mat and a section of an old car seat that were individually marked with lipstick, chocolate and coffee. The cleaners were applied according to the instructions, using any supplied brush or cloth, or a fresh microfibre for each product. The results were rated, along with a score for ease of use and value. 

Gyeon Q2M Fabric Cleaner

Gyeon Q2M Fabric Cleaner6
  • Rating: 5 stars   
  • Price: around £16   
  • Size: 1 litre  
  • Contact: gyeon.co  
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Gyeon was the only cleaner here that easily tackled all three of our stains, including the ground-in chocolate, with absolute ease. It made a big difference on the grubby carpet, too. It doesn’t foam like some rivals and leaves no tacky residue once wiped away from the fabric. We also liked the fresh fragrance, which is a bonus if you’re tackling a particularly smelly mess left by a pet. 

The instructions suggest you use the company’s own dedicated £6 Leather Brush and ‘Bald Wipe Evo’ cloth, but we got similar results from generic items. At £16 for a full litre bottle, the Gyeon is also great value for money. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

718 Cayman

2020 Porsche

718 Cayman

83,000 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L

Cash £35,995
View 718 Cayman
Tivoli

2017 SsangYong

Tivoli

26,247 milesManualDiesel1.6L

Cash £7,400
View Tivoli
Scirocco

2012 Volkswagen

Scirocco

72,500 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4L

Cash £8,000
View Scirocco
XKR COUPE

2009 Jaguar

XKR COUPE

59,500 milesAutomaticPetrol4.2L

Cash £13,500
View XKR COUPE

Buy now from Amazon

Duel Logic All Purpose Interior Cleaner

Duel Logic All Purpose Interior Cleaner6

The Duel needs diluting before use, but that makes it very economical. We tried it at the 1:10 ‘general cleaning’ ratio, applying with a sprayer, working with a brush and then removing with a cloth. It creates a slight foam and a nice citrus smell, but it left no unwanted residue. Just a hint of the lipstick smear remained.

Buy now from Amazon

Liquidtech Interior Cleaner

Liquidtech Interior Cleaner6
  • Rating: 4.5 stars
  • Price: around £10  
  • Size: 500ml
  • Contact: liquidtechuk.com

Liquidtech was the only product other than the Gyeon that vanquished all the stains with minimal effort. It can be used on leather, Alcantara and hard plastics, too, making it a versatile cleaner that even claims to have anti-static properties. While it offers reasonable value, the Gyeon and Duel work out cheaper. 

Buy now from Amazon

Simoniz Upholstery & Carpet Cleaner

Simoniz Upholstery &amp; Carpet Cleaner6
  • Rating: 4 stars
  • Price: around £9  
  • Size: 400ml
  • Contact: amazon.co.uk

The aerosol application and built-in brush make the Simoniz easy to use. The watery foam made light work of the chocolate and coffee stains, but the brush is too stiff for piled carpets and caused some snagging. The lipstick was smeared when using the brush, but faded when using a cloth instead. 

Buy now from Amazon

Armor All Stain Remover

Armor All Stain Remover6
  • Rating: 3.5 stars
  • Price: around £8  
  • Size: 400ml
  • Contact: armorall.com

Similar in concept to the Simoniz and a little cheaper, the Armor All isn’t as easy to use or as effective. The nozzle squirts the foam in random directions, so blobs form in the brush bristles rather than the fabric you’re cleaning. The thick foam tackled the coffee and chocolate, but couldn’t totally remove the lipstick. 

Buy now from Amazon

Did you know you can buy a used car with Auto Express? Choose from tens of thousands of cars with trusted dealers around the UK. Click here to buy used with Auto Express now...

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £18,185Avg. savings £3,331 off RRP*Used from £10,300
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £1,827 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £38,140Avg. savings £3,019 off RRP*Used from £14,975
New Skoda KodiaqUsed Skoda Kodiaq
Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £18,725Avg. savings £3,859 off RRP*Used from £15,649
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Secrets of the new Audi Q2 e-tron uncovered: £35k EV SUV coming soon
Audi Q2 render (Avarvarii)

Secrets of the new Audi Q2 e-tron uncovered: £35k EV SUV coming soon

After announcing it would ditch A1 and Q2, German brand is focusing on new electric baby SUV
News
4 Apr 2025
SEAT’s future unclear as brand held in limbo
SEAT Ibiza - front cornering

SEAT’s future unclear as brand held in limbo

Delayed model launches and unprofitable electric plans leave SEAT’s next steps uncertain
News
3 Apr 2025
New vs used estate cars: Skoda Superb or Mercedes E-Class?
New Skoda Superb Estate vs used Mercede E-Class Estate - header

New vs used estate cars: Skoda Superb or Mercedes E-Class?

Which estate car offers mammoth savings as well as enormous practicality? We find out
Car group tests
4 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content