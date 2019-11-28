Best car upholstery cleaners 2025

No matter how careful you are, spills will happen and your car’s fabrics are going to suffer. A wet vac or steam clean is the best solution, but it’s not always practical. Instead, many people will reach for an upholstery cleaner.

To find the best, we divided up a grubby carpet floor mat and a section of an old car seat that were individually marked with lipstick, chocolate and coffee. The cleaners were applied according to the instructions, using any supplied brush or cloth, or a fresh microfibre for each product. The results were rated, along with a score for ease of use and value.

Gyeon Q2M Fabric Cleaner

Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Price: around £16

around £16 Size: 1 litre

1 litre Contact: gyeon.co

The Gyeon was the only cleaner here that easily tackled all three of our stains, including the ground-in chocolate, with absolute ease. It made a big difference on the grubby carpet, too. It doesn’t foam like some rivals and leaves no tacky residue once wiped away from the fabric. We also liked the fresh fragrance, which is a bonus if you’re tackling a particularly smelly mess left by a pet.

The instructions suggest you use the company’s own dedicated £6 Leather Brush and ‘Bald Wipe Evo’ cloth, but we got similar results from generic items. At £16 for a full litre bottle, the Gyeon is also great value for money.