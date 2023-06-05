Best car colour restorers 2025

No matter how much you look after your car, time will gradually rob the paint of its shine. Colour restorers return the gloss by using tiny abrasive particles to gently remove the small imperfections in the paint or surface lacquer.

Machine polishing makes life easier, but we polished by hand instead. We sectioned off a weather-worn bonnet and applied the samples using a clean sponge pad, weighted at 150g to ensure even pressure across the test. Each was rubbed on a 15cm section of paint 20 times, then removed with a clean microfibre cloth. Points were awarded for the shine, ease of use and value.

Diamondbrite Diamond Cut

Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Price: around £10

around £10 Size: 500ml

500ml Contact: jewelultra.com

It might be one of the cheapest in the test, but Diamond Cut is a great performer. The pink liquid cut through to a visibly superior shine after just a few passes of our sponge. That means you’ll need less effort to make a real difference to dull paintwork.

There are no fillers in the formula either, so the shine should last, and Diamondbrite leaves the paint surface ready for a protective coating to be applied. Unusually, there is no need to hurry to remove the residue, so you can work at your own pace without worrying about the car’s paintwork being bleached or stained.

T-Cut Perfect Compound