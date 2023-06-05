Best car colour restorers 2025
Revive your car’s dull paintwork with the pick of these test rivals
No matter how much you look after your car, time will gradually rob the paint of its shine. Colour restorers return the gloss by using tiny abrasive particles to gently remove the small imperfections in the paint or surface lacquer.
Machine polishing makes life easier, but we polished by hand instead. We sectioned off a weather-worn bonnet and applied the samples using a clean sponge pad, weighted at 150g to ensure even pressure across the test. Each was rubbed on a 15cm section of paint 20 times, then removed with a clean microfibre cloth. Points were awarded for the shine, ease of use and value.
Diamondbrite Diamond Cut
- Rating: 5 stars
- Price: around £10
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: jewelultra.com
It might be one of the cheapest in the test, but Diamond Cut is a great performer. The pink liquid cut through to a visibly superior shine after just a few passes of our sponge. That means you’ll need less effort to make a real difference to dull paintwork.
There are no fillers in the formula either, so the shine should last, and Diamondbrite leaves the paint surface ready for a protective coating to be applied. Unusually, there is no need to hurry to remove the residue, so you can work at your own pace without worrying about the car’s paintwork being bleached or stained.
T-Cut Perfect Compound
- Rating: 5 stars
- Price: around £11
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: mymotorworld.com
Used - available now
2020 Porsche
718 Cayman
83,000 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5LCash £35,995
2017 SsangYong
Tivoli
26,247 milesManualDiesel1.6LCash £7,400
2012 Volkswagen
Scirocco
72,500 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4LCash £8,000
2009 Jaguar
XKR COUPE
59,500 milesAutomaticPetrol4.2LCash £13,500
T-Cut’s latest formula shows the original colour restorer is still up with the best. The cream is easy to apply, and you can feel the abrasives grip the paint to return the shine. With only a hint of the strong ammonia smell of the original T-Cut formula, the finish matched the Diamondbrite, but it lost out on value and the spill-prone screw cap.
VP Correct-It
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Price: around £9
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: vp-uk.co.uk
VP produces two options in this market and both are great value, at £8.75 each. Polish-It contains fine abrasives plus a wax additive, and Correct-It is a mild abrasive that smooths the paint without adding any protective coating. We tried both and they produced a similar shine with little residue, making the buff-off stage easy. Correct-It gets the nod because it leaves the surface better prepared for waxing.
Angelwax Regenerate
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Price: around £12
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: angelwax.co.uk
The instructions say Regenerate is designed for machine use and as part of a two-stage polishing process, but the white cream worked well with hand application and soon produced a shine with surprisingly little effort. It also features a pop-top dispenser that makes it easy to get the right amount. Only price stops it from a higher placing here.
Pure Definition Crystal Fusion Polish
- Rating: 4 stars
- Price: around £9
- Size: 250ml
- Contact: pure-definition.co.uk
The final place in our shortlist was closely fought between Crystal Fusion and Autoglym’s Super Resin Polish. The Pure Definition seems rather pricey when bought in the 250ml container, but a 750ml bottle and a polishing sponge costs £13.95, making it better value. We liked its cutting power and the formula that dries without becoming dusty.
Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...