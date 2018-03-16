Best ratchet spanner sets 2024
These speedy ratchet spanners are a boon for DIY mechanics. We try nine sets
Ratchet spanners may not be as essential as standard spanners, but they are desirable, because they speed up jobs and make removing hard-to-reach fasteners far easier.
When a bolt or nut will only turn a few degrees at a time before requiring the spanner to be removed and replaced, a ratchet version can remain in place and simply spin the fastener off.
The days of bulky mechanisms are long gone and there are few downsides now to replacing standard combination spanners with ratchet versions, apart from price.
So which is the set to add to your tool box? We gathered nine top sellers and headed to Draper’s Quality Assurance department to find out.
How we tested them
On the bench, we looked for our essential 8, 10, 12, 13, 17 and 19mm spanners to be present, with clear markings on both sides and comfortable handles in use. Storage was checked for quality and size markings, plus we wanted smooth ratchet mechanisms.
In the lab, we checked the size of both open and ratchet ends of the 10, 13 and 17mm, then took the larger pair to the torque requirements of DIN899 plus 20 per cent to simulate misuse with a bar or similar for extra leverage. It’s a severe test, because on the 13mm we could only muster around a third of the force by hand. Ratchet mechanisms and sizes were checked post test. The final factor was price from online sources.
Reviews
Halfords Advanced 12- Piece Ratchet Spanner Set
- Rating: 5 stars
- Price: Around £70
- Quantity: 12 (8-19mm)
- Website: halfords.com
Just as with its combination spanner set, this Halford’s collection ticks pretty much all our boxes. The spanners come in a foam EVA tray that is suitable for tool chests and cabinet drawers, with slots that are clearly marked and tools that are easy to remove.
The wrenches ooze quality, with a smooth, shiny finish and a fine 72-tooth ratchet. The Halfords set sailed through all our size and torque tests, while the ratchet was just as smooth afterwards. It may not be the cheapest collection, but these spanners are still competitively priced, making the Advanced 12-piece collection a class act.
Silverline Fixed-Head Ratchet Spanner Set
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Price: Around £58
- Quantity: 14 (8-19, 21, 22, 24mm)
- Website: silverlinetools.com
You get no fewer than 14 spanners in this set, bringing the cost close to £4 for each wrench. But there is very little sign of skimping on features or quality.
You get a 72-tooth ratchet – which is not as slick as the winning Halfords set, but is still more than acceptable – and easy-on-the-fingers flat-sided shafts. The tools come in a tough fabric roll that is clearly marked, as are the wrenches, which also show the ratchet direction. The only blot was a marginally oversized 17mm spanner after the torque test.
Draper Expert Reversible Ratchet Spanner Set
- Rating: 4 stars
- Price: Around £96
- Quantity: 7 (8, 10, 12-14, 17, 19mm)
- Website: drapertools.com
One of the bugbears of a ratchet spanner is when you place it on a fastener the wrong way and the tool needs to be flipped over. There’s no chance of that happening with this new reversible version from Draper, which changes direction via an easy-to-use, thumb-operated slider.
These eye-catching tools also boast super-smooth 100-tooth ratchets that still breezed through our torque tests despite the finer teeth. Clear markings and a tough rack, which firmly holds the spanners in place, complete an excellent package.
Draper Expert Ratchet Spanner Set
- Rating: 4 stars
- Price: Around £59
- Quantity: 7 (8, 10, 12-14, 17, 19mm)
- Website: drapertools.com
The family resemblance is clear to see with this non-reversible ratchet set from Draper. The angled ratchet end and thumb switch are gone, but the mechanism is retained, with its eye-catching red ring and 100 teeth.
All the markings are clear and there’s a ratchet direction indicator, too. As with its stablemate, this set cleared all our tests, including the all-important abuse test, which it passed with no effect on the mechanism. Top quality, but at a price.
Amazon Basics 10-Piece Ratcheting Wrench Set
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Price: Around £40
- Quantity: 10 (10-19mm)
- Website: amazon.co.uk
At less than £4 a tool, this is the least expensive set here, but it’s still worth considering, despite having a few compromises. It’s missing an 8mm wrench from our list of essential sizes and the ratchet only has 64 teeth, although it runs smoothly. The spanners and tool roll are clearly marked, but on the downside, the 13mm open end wrench was slightly oversized.
Magnusson Ratchet Spanner Set
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Price: Around £47
- Quantity: 7 (8-11, 13, 17, 19mm)
- Website: screwfix.com
This is another set from the budget end of the market, but you only get seven tools in this Magnusson collection. The 12mm is missing from our essentials list and the tools’ finish is matt with stamped markings, which gives a low-rent look. The ratchet is not the smoothest, but the set cleared all our size and torque tests, which helped its final rating.
Laser Ratchet Ring Combination Spanner Set
- Rating: 3 stars
- Price: Around £29
- Quantity: 5 (10, 12-15mm)
- Website: lasertools.co.uk
Laser’s five-spanner solution lacks the key 17 and 8mm tools, so we couldn’t complete the full test, but what you do get is pretty good. The finish is decent and the 72-tooth ratchet moves easily. The 13mm passed our size and torque tests making this an option if you are on a tight budget.
Siegen 15PC Comb. Ratchet Spanner Set
- Rating: 3 stars
- Price: Around £68
- Quantity: 15 (8-19, 21, 22, 24mm)
- Website: sealey.co.uk
This is the biggest set on test, but the lack of visible tool markings is a pain. The spanners are easy to release, but you soon tire of searching for a specific size. The EVA tray is ideal for tool chests and the price is keen, but an oversized 13mm open end lost it marks.
Jefferson Flexible Ratchet Spanner Set
- Rating: 3 stars
- Price: Around £70
- Quantity: 12 (8-19mm)
- Website: jeffersontools.com
The Jefferson is the only set with flexible heads. Markings are clear and have a ratchet direction arrow, but the roll has no sizes printed on it and its hard to see the tool markings when they’re in the roll. The 10mm open was oversized, as was the 13mm after the torque test.
Verdict
The results were very close, but it is another win for Halfords, following its standard-wrench success in 2022. If your budget won’t stretch to the Advanced set then seek out the Silverline, which is not only cheaper but also has two extra spanners. There was nothing to choose between the Draper pair, but the convenience of the reversible set just gets it the nod for our tool box.
