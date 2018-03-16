Best ratchet spanner sets 2024

Ratchet spanners may not be as essential as standard spanners, but they are desirable, because they speed up jobs and make removing hard-to-reach fasteners far easier.

When a bolt or nut will only turn a few degrees at a time before requiring the spanner to be removed and replaced, a ratchet version can remain in place and simply spin the fastener off.

The days of bulky mechanisms are long gone and there are few downsides now to replacing standard combination spanners with ratchet versions, apart from price.

So which is the set to add to your tool box? We gathered nine top sellers and headed to Draper’s Quality Assurance department to find out.

How we tested them

On the bench, we looked for our essential 8, 10, 12, 13, 17 and 19mm spanners to be present, with clear markings on both sides and comfortable handles in use. Storage was checked for quality and size markings, plus we wanted smooth ratchet mechanisms.

In the lab, we checked the size of both open and ratchet ends of the 10, 13 and 17mm, then took the larger pair to the torque requirements of DIN899 plus 20 per cent to simulate misuse with a bar or similar for extra leverage. It’s a severe test, because on the 13mm we could only muster around a third of the force by hand. Ratchet mechanisms and sizes were checked post test. The final factor was price from online sources.

Reviews

Halfords Advanced 12- Piece Ratchet Spanner Set