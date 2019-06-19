Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product group tests

Best clay bars 2025

Rough-feeling paintwork? We test these smooth operators

By:Tom Barnard
7 Apr 2025
Best clay bars 2025 - header6

Grabbing a lump of clay and running it on a car’s delicate paintwork might seem crazy to anyone unfamiliar with car-care products, but it is often the best way of removing stubborn contaminants that regular washing hasn’t shifted. 

A good clay can also deep-clean glass, and is an alternative to harsh chemical treatments on alloy wheels. The best way to test if you need to clay is to clean your car as normal, then run your finger across a panel. If it feels rough, claying will help.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’re looking for clays that are aimed at the DIY user, matching good performance with ease of use. We tried them on two test cars with tree sap and tar contamination on the paint and glass, before tackling a tarnished alloy wheel. Price was factored in, taking account of any extras supplied.

Carpro Mild Clay

Carpro Mild Clay6

Knocking Bilt-Hamber off the top spot is something of a coup for newcomer Carpro, and the two products were very close on points at the end of the test. But ultimately it was the Mild Clay we reached for when the time came to finish off the job on our test cars.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

718 Cayman

2020 Porsche

718 Cayman

83,000 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L

Cash £35,995
View 718 Cayman
Tivoli

2017 SsangYong

Tivoli

26,247 milesManualDiesel1.6L

Cash £7,400
View Tivoli
Scirocco

2012 Volkswagen

Scirocco

72,500 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4L

Cash £8,000
View Scirocco
XKR COUPE

2009 Jaguar

XKR COUPE

59,500 milesAutomaticPetrol4.2L

Cash £13,500
View XKR COUPE

The 3X100g pack is the biggest here, but offers great value for money, especially because it’s supplied in a substantial plastic case. The clay itself is bright orange, slightly sticky and instantly pliable, even in cold weather. Unlike the Bilt-Hamber, the Carpro requires a clay lube, but the ease of use and value make it a winner.

Bilt-Hamber Clay Regular

Bilt-Hamber Clay Regular6
  • Rating: 4.5 stars`
  • Price: around £12  
  • Size: 200g
  • Contact: bilthamber.com

It takes more preparation to get Bilt-Hamber’s clay ready than its rivals here. The single 200g lump is packed in talcum powder and needs rinsing before use. It must be warmed up to be pliable; it’s rock hard and brittle in cold weather. Once ready, it only needs water instead of a clay lubricant and does a great job of picking
up contaminants. The good-value price includes a case.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Buy now from Amazon

Angelwax Cleanse Clay Bar

Angelwax Cleanse Clay Bar6
  • Rating: 4 stars   
  • Price: around £9  
  • Size: 100g  
  • Contact: angelwax.co.uk

These clays are available in Fine, Medium or Aggressive formulations depending on the level of contamination. We tried the Medium and found it almost like BluTak in its consistency and stickiness. Results are good if the panel is well lubricated. The bar takes time to become pliable in the cold. 

Infinity Wax Fine Detailing Clay

Infinity Wax Fine Detailing Clay6
  • Rating: 4 stars  
  • Price: around £15
  • Size: 200g  
  • Contact: infinitywax.com

Infinity Wax packs 200g of its Fine-grade polymer clay into a steel case. It’s instantly pliable, even in cold weather, making it easy to work with, and the results are great. Online instructions tell you how to make cheap clay lube using warm water and shampoo.

Autoglym Clay Detailing Complete Kit

Autoglym Clay Detailing Complete Kit6
  • Rating: 3.5 stars   
  • Price: around £42 
  • Size: 100g  
  • Contact: autoglym.com

If you’re new to claying, this kit has all you need to get started. It includes a 100g clay bar in
a tin, 500ml of Rapid Detailer to act as a lubricant, a 100ml of Super Resin Polish and a Hi-Tech Finishing Cloth. The clay performs well and using all the elements produces a brilliant shine, but the pack isn’t a bargain when broken down into its individual parts.

Buy now from Amazon

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £18,725Avg. savings £3,859 off RRP*Used from £15,649
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,160Avg. savings £2,739 off RRP*Used from £8,897
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £18,185Avg. savings £3,331 off RRP*Used from £10,300
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
Omoda 5

Omoda 5

RRP £25,915Avg. savings £1,882 off RRP*
New Omoda 5
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Secrets of the new Audi Q2 e-tron uncovered: £35k EV SUV coming soon
Audi Q2 render (Avarvarii)

Secrets of the new Audi Q2 e-tron uncovered: £35k EV SUV coming soon

After announcing it would ditch A1 and Q2, German brand is focusing on new electric baby SUV
News
4 Apr 2025
SEAT’s future unclear as brand held in limbo
SEAT Ibiza - front cornering

SEAT’s future unclear as brand held in limbo

Delayed model launches and unprofitable electric plans leave SEAT’s next steps uncertain
News
3 Apr 2025
New vs used estate cars: Skoda Superb or Mercedes E-Class?
New Skoda Superb Estate vs used Mercede E-Class Estate - header

New vs used estate cars: Skoda Superb or Mercedes E-Class?

Which estate car offers mammoth savings as well as enormous practicality? We find out
Car group tests
4 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content