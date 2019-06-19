Best clay bars 2025

Used - available now 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman 83,000 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L Cash £35,995 View 718 Cayman 2017 SsangYong Tivoli 26,247 milesManualDiesel1.6L Cash £7,400 View Tivoli 2012 Volkswagen Scirocco 72,500 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4L Cash £8,000 View Scirocco 2009 Jaguar XKR COUPE 59,500 milesAutomaticPetrol4.2L Cash £13,500 View XKR COUPE

The 3X100g pack is the biggest here, but offers great value for money, especially because it’s supplied in a substantial plastic case. The clay itself is bright orange, slightly sticky and instantly pliable, even in cold weather. Unlike the Bilt-Hamber, the Carpro requires a clay lube, but the ease of use and value make it a winner.

Bilt-Hamber Clay Regular

Rating: 4.5 stars`

4.5 stars` Price: around £12

around £12 Size: 200g

200g Contact: bilthamber.com

It takes more preparation to get Bilt-Hamber’s clay ready than its rivals here. The single 200g lump is packed in talcum powder and needs rinsing before use. It must be warmed up to be pliable; it’s rock hard and brittle in cold weather. Once ready, it only needs water instead of a clay lubricant and does a great job of picking

up contaminants. The good-value price includes a case.

Angelwax Cleanse Clay Bar

Rating: 4 stars

4 stars Price: around £9

around £9 Size: 100g

100g Contact: angelwax.co.uk

These clays are available in Fine, Medium or Aggressive formulations depending on the level of contamination. We tried the Medium and found it almost like BluTak in its consistency and stickiness. Results are good if the panel is well lubricated. The bar takes time to become pliable in the cold.

Infinity Wax Fine Detailing Clay

Rating: 4 stars

4 stars Price: around £15

around £15 Size: 200g

200g Contact: infinitywax.com

Infinity Wax packs 200g of its Fine-grade polymer clay into a steel case. It’s instantly pliable, even in cold weather, making it easy to work with, and the results are great. Online instructions tell you how to make cheap clay lube using warm water and shampoo.

Autoglym Clay Detailing Complete Kit

Rating: 3.5 stars

3.5 stars Price: around £42

around £42 Size: 100g

100g Contact: autoglym.com

If you’re new to claying, this kit has all you need to get started. It includes a 100g clay bar in

a tin, 500ml of Rapid Detailer to act as a lubricant, a 100ml of Super Resin Polish and a Hi-Tech Finishing Cloth. The clay performs well and using all the elements produces a brilliant shine, but the pack isn’t a bargain when broken down into its individual parts.

