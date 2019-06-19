Best clay bars 2025
Rough-feeling paintwork? We test these smooth operators
Grabbing a lump of clay and running it on a car’s delicate paintwork might seem crazy to anyone unfamiliar with car-care products, but it is often the best way of removing stubborn contaminants that regular washing hasn’t shifted.
A good clay can also deep-clean glass, and is an alternative to harsh chemical treatments on alloy wheels. The best way to test if you need to clay is to clean your car as normal, then run your finger across a panel. If it feels rough, claying will help.
We’re looking for clays that are aimed at the DIY user, matching good performance with ease of use. We tried them on two test cars with tree sap and tar contamination on the paint and glass, before tackling a tarnished alloy wheel. Price was factored in, taking account of any extras supplied.
Carpro Mild Clay
- Rating: 5 stars
- Price: around £17
- Size: 3X100g
- Contact: cleanyourcar.co.uk
Knocking Bilt-Hamber off the top spot is something of a coup for newcomer Carpro, and the two products were very close on points at the end of the test. But ultimately it was the Mild Clay we reached for when the time came to finish off the job on our test cars.
The 3X100g pack is the biggest here, but offers great value for money, especially because it’s supplied in a substantial plastic case. The clay itself is bright orange, slightly sticky and instantly pliable, even in cold weather. Unlike the Bilt-Hamber, the Carpro requires a clay lube, but the ease of use and value make it a winner.
Bilt-Hamber Clay Regular
- Rating: 4.5 stars`
- Price: around £12
- Size: 200g
- Contact: bilthamber.com
It takes more preparation to get Bilt-Hamber’s clay ready than its rivals here. The single 200g lump is packed in talcum powder and needs rinsing before use. It must be warmed up to be pliable; it’s rock hard and brittle in cold weather. Once ready, it only needs water instead of a clay lubricant and does a great job of picking
up contaminants. The good-value price includes a case.
Angelwax Cleanse Clay Bar
- Rating: 4 stars
- Price: around £9
- Size: 100g
- Contact: angelwax.co.uk
These clays are available in Fine, Medium or Aggressive formulations depending on the level of contamination. We tried the Medium and found it almost like BluTak in its consistency and stickiness. Results are good if the panel is well lubricated. The bar takes time to become pliable in the cold.
Infinity Wax Fine Detailing Clay
- Rating: 4 stars
- Price: around £15
- Size: 200g
- Contact: infinitywax.com
Infinity Wax packs 200g of its Fine-grade polymer clay into a steel case. It’s instantly pliable, even in cold weather, making it easy to work with, and the results are great. Online instructions tell you how to make cheap clay lube using warm water and shampoo.
Autoglym Clay Detailing Complete Kit
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Price: around £42
- Size: 100g
- Contact: autoglym.com
If you’re new to claying, this kit has all you need to get started. It includes a 100g clay bar in
a tin, 500ml of Rapid Detailer to act as a lubricant, a 100ml of Super Resin Polish and a Hi-Tech Finishing Cloth. The clay performs well and using all the elements produces a brilliant shine, but the pack isn’t a bargain when broken down into its individual parts.
