Best car books: today’s top titles for motorists, petrolheads and car fans

This expanded edition is written by Gibbons, one-third of the band ZZ Top, and is split into three sections: The Life, The Cars and The Guitars. Petrolheads will enjoy the middle section about Gibbons’ collection of custom-built hot rods. It can be a bit challenging to read for long periods, but is very entertaining.

Bugatti Supercars: A Century of Genius

Lance Cole (The Crowood Press, crowood.com)

Price: £45

Rating: 4.5/5

The new Bugatti Tourbillon may be making the headlines, but the brand isn’t lacking in past glories. From its origins, through racing and its earlier period as a maker of ultra-exclusive beauties, this book is a very interesting read.

While this title doesn’t include anything on the newest model, it does a pretty good job filling in the earlier gaps up to the last Chirons and Veyrons. It’s laid out chronologically and some of the photos included are magnificent.

NASCAR 75 Years

Kelly Grandall, Jimmy Creed, Mike Hembree, Al Pearce (Motorbooks, quartoknows.co.uk)

Price: £35

Rating: 4.5/5

Nascar recorded its 75th anniversary last year and this glossy, large-format book is a celebration of that landmark. It features excellent photography, and interviews and stories from a wide array of figures.

The book is great for fans, and also a good introduction for those who are unfamiliar with the US race series. It’s a great coffee table book, with substance beneath the glitz.

No-Fuss Travel Guide: Ireland

Robbie Roams (robbieroams.com)

Price: £23.99

Rating: 4.5/5

If the NC500 is becoming a bit too popular, road-tripping Ireland is a great alternative – and this is the perfect companion. It starts at Dublin and goes around the coast clockwise, but it’s easy enough to skip ahead if you have a section in mind. Useful touches such as dog-friendly locations as well as precise guidance given via What3Words mapping are really helpful, and there are lots of insider tips. Keen road-trippers will enjoy using this to plan their trips along routes such as the Causeway Coastal Route.

Semi Queer

Anne Balay (Univ. of North Carolina Press, uncpress.org)

Price: £28.99

Rating: 4/5

Although this book is US-biased, there are parallels with the UK. It explains how, for marginalised communities, the solitude and relative safety of long-haul trucking can provide a welcome escape, albeit one with its perils.

The author draws on their own experience here as a licenced truck driver and paints a powerful picture of life behind the scenes as a gay, trans or black trucker. It’s engagingly written, and offers a perspective you’re unlikely to hear very often.

