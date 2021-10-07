Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best car books: today’s top titles for motorists, petrolheads and car fans

We rate the best new car books to hit the shelves in the last few weeks

By:Kim Adams
30 Sep 2024
Bugatti Supercars: A Century of Genius - book cover

Books about cars, motoring, travel and automotive culture in all its forms are commonplace and the library is growing all the time. Luckily we’ve done the hard work so you don’t have to, reviewing and rating the best new automotive literature to be published in recent months. 

Whether you’re looking for a light holiday read, a weighty reference tome for your shelf at home or a gift for the petrolhead who has everything else, the best car books of the moment are sure to contain a title to suit… 

Beast

Beast - book cover
  • Jade Gurss (Octane Press, octanepress.com)
  • Price: £22  
  • Rating: 4/5
Writing a remarkably detailed book on the development of a single line of engines and keeping it entertaining is no small feat – it’s done extremely well here, with interviews with key players, side stories and technical details presented in more than just a dull list. It helps that this engine – designed in a seemingly impossible timeframe – is such an interesting subject. You don’t need to be a hardcore Indy 500 fan to enjoy it, but some technical appreciation is desirable.

Billy F Gibbons: Rock + Roll Gearhead

Billy F Gibbons: Rock + Roll Gearhead - book covers
  • Billy F Gibbons with Tom Vickers & David Perry (Motorbooks, quartoknows.co.uk)
  • Price: £35  
  • Rating: 4/5

Guitar lovers, hot-rod fans, ZZ Top – there’s a lot of crossover between those groups, and if that includes you, you’ll love this book. 

This expanded edition is written by Gibbons, one-third of the band ZZ Top, and is split into three sections: The Life, The Cars and The Guitars. Petrolheads will enjoy the middle section about Gibbons’ collection of custom-built hot rods. It can be a bit challenging to read for long periods, but is very entertaining.

Bugatti Supercars: A Century of Genius

Bugatti Supercars: A Century of Genius - book cover
  • Lance Cole (The Crowood Press, crowood.com)
  • Price: £45  
  • Rating: 4.5/5

The new Bugatti Tourbillon may be making the headlines, but the brand isn’t lacking in past glories. From its origins, through racing and its earlier period as a maker of ultra-exclusive beauties, this book is a very interesting read. 

While this title doesn’t include anything on the newest model, it does a pretty good job filling in the earlier gaps up to the last Chirons and Veyrons. It’s laid out chronologically and some of the photos included are magnificent. 

NASCAR 75 Years

NASCAR 75 Years - book cover
  • Kelly Grandall, Jimmy Creed, Mike Hembree, Al Pearce (Motorbooks, quartoknows.co.uk)
  • Price: £35  
  • Rating: 4.5/5

Nascar recorded its 75th anniversary last year and this glossy, large-format book is a celebration of that landmark. It features excellent photography, and interviews and stories from a wide array of figures.

The book is great for fans, and also a good introduction for those who are unfamiliar with the US race series. It’s a great coffee table book, with substance beneath the glitz.

No-Fuss Travel Guide: Ireland

No-Fuss Travel Guide: Ireland - book cover
  • Robbie Roams (robbieroams.com)
  • Price: £23.99  
  • Rating: 4.5/5

If the NC500 is becoming a bit too popular, road-tripping Ireland is a great alternative – and this is the perfect companion. It starts at Dublin and goes around the coast clockwise, but it’s easy enough to skip ahead if you have a section in mind. Useful touches such as dog-friendly locations as well as precise guidance given via What3Words mapping are really helpful, and there are lots of insider tips. Keen road-trippers will enjoy using this to plan their trips along routes such as the Causeway Coastal Route.

Semi Queer

Semi Queer - book cover
  • Anne Balay (Univ. of North Carolina Press, uncpress.org)
  • Price: £28.99  
  • Rating: 4/5

Although this book is US-biased, there are parallels with the UK. It explains how, for marginalised communities, the solitude and relative safety of long-haul trucking can provide a welcome escape, albeit one with its perils. 

The author draws on their own experience here as a licenced truck driver and paints a powerful picture of life behind the scenes as a gay, trans or black trucker. It’s engagingly written, and offers a perspective you’re unlikely to hear very often.

What's your favourite motoring read? Tell us in the comments section below...

  • Cars
Kim Adams
Products editor

Kim has worked for Auto Express for more than three decades and all but a year of that time in the Products section. His current role as products editor involves managing the section’s content and team of testers plus doing some of the tests himself. 

