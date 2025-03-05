Jaguar boss: we didn’t mean to alienate our owners

The number of people exposed to Jaguar’s “copy nothing” relaunch is approaching nearly one billion, or one-eighth of the planet’s population.

You know the story: last November, Jaguar released a colourful teaser video featuring striking-looking models seemingly on a post-apocalyptic catwalk. This announced Jag’s transformation into an electric brand that would “delete ordinary”, “break moulds” and “copy nothing”.

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover stays impressively measured as he recalls to Auto Express “what began as a regular day in the office” ended up in a PR and marketing meltdown, with everyone from Tesla owner Elon Musk to rightwing British politician Nigel Farage giving their take and the story buzzing across the world’s TV channels and websites.

When the Type 00 concept previewing the design language was unveiled a few weeks later, “I spent the next day doing broadcast interviews, then scrolling through publications to see we had generated an [incredible] level of interest. Something like 4-500 million social media impressions [in a few weeks]. It was just crazy,” Glover recalls.

Here’s his take on the wildest chapter in Jaguar’s 90-year history.

1. The message got lost in a social media firestorm

“If there’s one thing that was perhaps lost in that early period before we unveiled the car was the sense of context,” reflects Glover. Jaguar issued its new typographic logo and reinvented 2D leaper badge along with the copy nothing video, then followed the automotive unveil playbook by teasing a few design details but holding back a complete look the Type 00 concept.