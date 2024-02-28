Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Tata Gigafactory all set for Somerset: Britain’s biggest battery plant to create 4,000 jobs

A “multi-billion-pound” battery manufacturing hub will be built near Bridgewater, Somerset

by: Alastair Crooks
28 Feb 2024
Natarajan Chandrasekaran and Rishi Sunak looking at a model factory

Jaguar Land Rover owner, Tata, has confirmed plans to build Britain's biggest battery factory at its ‘Gravity Smart Campus’ in Somerset. The facility will be operated by Tata’s Agratas business and will create up to 4,000 new jobs in the area, with “many thousands more expected to be created” according to the firm. 

Plans for the factory, with the ability to produce 40 GWh of battery cells, were boosted by a £500m subsidy from the Government last year, helping to fight off competition from Europe. Agratas says that by the early 2030s, the plant “will contribute almost half of the projected battery manufacturing capacity required for the UK automotive sector.”

Tom Flack, a former director at Ford and now CEO of Agratas, said: “Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to Somerset, helping to supercharge Britain's transition to electric mobility whilst creating thousands of jobs in the process.” 

An exact figure for the price of the factory hasn’t been revealed, but it is expected to cost around £4bn. Preliminary construction has started already, with battery production set to begin in 2026.

Securing the battery plant will be seen as a big win for the UK Government, especially considering the recent failure of the gigafactory startup Britishvolt in Northumberland. The Somerset hub will also be Agratas’ first gigafactory outside of India. 

Click here for our list of the longest range electric cars on sale...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Most Popular

New Renault 5 leaked: pictures surface online ahead of Monday's Geneva Motor Show reveal
renault 5 teaser
News

New Renault 5 leaked: pictures surface online ahead of Monday's Geneva Motor Show reveal

The long-awaited all-electric reboot of the iconic Renault 5 will be fully unveiled on 26 February 2024
24 Feb 2024
New MG3 hopes to disrupt the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa’s supermini dominance
MG3 on Geneva Motor Show stand - front
News

New MG3 hopes to disrupt the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa’s supermini dominance

New MG3 features the company’s first full-hybrid powertrain; pricing to be announced in March
26 Feb 2024
'Cheap SUVs are where the smart money's going in today's car market'
Opinion - Volkswagen T-Roc
Opinion

'Cheap SUVs are where the smart money's going in today's car market'

Mike Rutherford thinks sensibly priced SUVs are the natural successor to less spacious family hatchbacks
25 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content