Best GoPro and action cameras 2024

If you’re going on a driving adventure somewhere spectacular, you’ll want to capture the action so you can relive the experience and share it with friends. You could even be aiming for a bigger audience on social media or YouTube. Having decent footage will also help if you want to review your performance on a track day or rally stage to see how you can improve those times on the stopwatch. Relying on wobbly phone footage isn’t going to impress anyone, so you’ll need a dedicated action camera. Unlike a dash cam, these units have mountings that mean they can be attached to almost any point on your car or even a crash helmet, where permitted. They are also weatherproof, so they can withstand rain and any off-road adventures. We tried six action cameras at various price points to see what you get for your money. Which is in the frame to be our best buy? How we tested them We fixed the cameras to the inside and outside of a Land Rover and drove on and off road to check for stability and clarity. We checked how easy it was to control the cameras when filming and to download footage, as well as measuring the battery life.

While editing, we evaluated the clarity of the footage and sound quality in different light conditions and over various road surfaces. Finally we assessed the price and accessories included. Reviews: Insta360 ONE X2 7 Price: Around £265

Around £265 Capture: 5.7K (30fps), 360o

5.7K (30fps), 360o Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Website: insta360.com The ONE X2 is a brilliant camera which allows anyone to create professional-looking action videos using clever software, two lenses and a magically disappearing selfie stick. But things move fast in the tech world, and inevitably our winner from two years ago has been replaced by the more sophisticated ONE X3. The new model is undoubtedly the better camera and the extra features will make it worth the additional expense if you are a regular or professional user. Yet when we checked prices, the newer model was £144 more expensive, which we think is too much for the average amateur to justify. Buy now from Amazon… Insta360 ONE X3 7 Price: Around £409

Around £409 Capture: 5.7K (30fps), 360o

5.7K (30fps), 360o Rating: 4.5 stars

4.5 stars Website: insta360.com If cost is no object, the ONE X3 with the optional Car Kit should be at the top of your wish list. In addition to an updated version of our Best Buy, the package includes a very secure triple-suction-cup car mount, the clever disappearing selfie stick and a lens cap – but it costs a whopping £839 as a bundle.

Compared with the X2, the upgraded X3 has a bigger touchscreen, better video resolution, more sophisticated time lapse, extra battery capacity and higher-quality slow-motion footage. Those features are all desirable, but you’ll need to decide if it’s worth spending the extra cash. Buy now from Amazon… GoPro Hero12 Black 7 Price: Around £400

Around £400 Capture: 5.3K (60fps)

5.3K (60fps) Rating: 4 stars

We were really torn between the DJI and this GoPro, but ultimately put the Hero12 fractionally ahead. Both cameras are aimed at the more serious user who wants no-nonsense high-quality action footage (with prices to match), but in daylight conditions the GoPro can capture higher-quality video and is easier to use than the DJI. It can also produce amazing slow-motion films and has Bluetooth support for Apple AirPods and other headphones. This allows you to record sound and give remote voice commands even if the camera is outside the car. Battery life is good, too, at around 70 minutes, although the Hero12 doesn't recharge as quickly as the Osmo or Insta360s. Buy now from Amazon…

Around £380 Capture: 4K (60-120fps)

4K (60-120fps) Rating: 4 stars

4 stars Website: dji.com We wouldn’t blame you if you chose the Osmo Action 4 over the GoPro, not least because it would save you £20. The DJI might have ‘only’ 4K capture capabilities compared with the 5.3K of its similarly priced rivals, but the exceptional image stabilisation and low-light capabilities mean that the quality of the footage it captures is sometimes better.