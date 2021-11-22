Best snow foam lances 2024

Most pressure washers come with a snow foam attachment these days. These allow you to cover your dirty car in a layer of soapy suds, which will gently soften and loosen the grime before you blast it away with a jet of water. This makes cleaning your car easier and will be less damaging to your paintwork than rubbing the dirt around with a sponge.

But even the attachments on high-end washers are likely to be small and basic, with limited adjustments. Using a dedicated snow foam lance could come as a revelation after these. The professional-quality cannons will allow you to get the foam consistency you want, and choose between a wide fan or a narrow jet of suds. With bigger bottles, they will also mean you’re making fewer trips to the tap for top-ups of water and fluid.

We tested seven snow foam lances to see which covered our needs best.

How we tested them

All of our lances were tested with a Kärcher K4 pressure washer, using the appropriate attachment supplied. We were looking for a lance with good adjustment for the foam-mix ratio and the application fan.

We preferred a wide opening on the reservoir bottle to make filling easier, especially because the diluted fluid has a tendency to foam up. We also liked a stable base to prevent the bottles toppling over when stored, and clear measurement marks to help get the correct mix rates. Finally, we looked for good value and quality.

AVA Premium Foam Cannon Kit