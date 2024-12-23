New Nio ET9 is the brand's largest EV yet

Sitting on Nio’s latest NT 3.0 platform (which will also be used by the Onvo L60), the ET9 has 900V architecture – the first time this technology has been implemented in a Chinese car. There’s a 100kWh battery pack for a 403-mile range (under the more lenient CLTC testing scheme), although the 900V platform means a recharge rate of up to 600kW is possible, allowing for 158 miles of range to be replenished in five minutes.

It’s not only charging where Nio has tried to make the ET9 stand out; the newcomer also gets the company’s Skyride chassis system. This incorporates active hydraulic suspension that can respond to inputs within one millisecond, by adjusting stiffness, damping and height. Nio has already showcased the four-corner independent suspension by placing a table-top football on the ET9 and moving the car around.

In addition, there’s steer-by-wire – meaning there’s no mechanical connection to the front wheels – and rear-wheel steer to help shrink the ET9 sizeable 3,250mm wheelbase in tight corners and car parks.

Powering the new model is a dual-motor set-up with a 455bhp unit on the rear and a 241bhp motor on the front. This enables a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.3 seconds.

Offered in a four-seat configuration only, the ET9 prioritises cabin accommodation and technology for “unparalleled comfort and privacy in both business-travel and personal-use scenarios”. The interior features what Nio calls a Sky Island – the section that splits the huge panoramic roof – combining with a 2.15-metre Executive Bridge centre console that extends from the front to the rear of the cabin.

Up front there’s a huge 48-inch display that reaches the entire width of the dashboard, coupled with a 15.6-inch infotainment screen. The driver also gets a head-up display, and there is a massage function with a 16-point ‘hot stone’ feature, recline angle of 135 degrees for the rear seats, a fold-out table and active noise cancellation that can reduce exterior sounds by 14 decibels.

The ET9 reveal took place at a special Nio Day in China, where the company also announced a new, cheaper Firefly electric sub-brand for the UK.

