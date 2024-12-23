Nio launches Firefly sub-brand with small EV for Europe

Nio, the company famed for its innovative battery-swap technology, has launched a new ‘Firefly’ sub-brand aimed at conquering the increasingly competitive small electric car market. Its first car – a Honda e-inspired five-door supermini – has been revealed in China, with plans to reach Europe in the first half of 2025.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Firefly is the third brand to launch under the Nio family, with a specific focus on leveraging “Nio's decade-long expertise in premium” with the aim of exceeding expectations in “design, safety, space, intelligence, and energy efficiency”.

Revealed at ‘Nio Day’ in Guangzhou on 21 December, the Firefly brand made its debut with a MINI-fighting small car that the company says is available to order in China for 148,000 RMB – equivalent to around £16,000 at the time of writing. For context, the cheapest electric MINI Cooper costs exactly £30,000, while even a basic BYD Dolphin starts at £26,195.

No specs for the first Firefly model have been revealed, nor is it clear at this stage whether it’d benefit from Nio’s battery-swap technology, whereby a discharged battery can be swapped out for a fully charged one in less than five minutes.

The as-yet-unnamed small car looks like a blend between a Honda e and Lancia Ypsilon, with a black ‘grille’ panel housing the new logo, flanked by three-piece headlight clusters and daytime running lights. The car gets a chunky stance, with cladding around the wheelarches and along the sills, plus plenty of black plastic on the front and rear bumpers. The light arrangement is mirrored at the back, with the two badges translating as ‘Nio’ and ‘Firefly’.