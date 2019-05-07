Best 12V Cool Boxes 2024

Long journeys, whether a day trip or weeks in a camper van, invariably involve regular visits to cafés or motorway services. Doing this can be seriously expensive, so taking food and drink with you in a cool box is a practical way to save some money.

We reckon that 20-24 litres is about right for a smallish picnic, although for a family spread, 30 litres-plus would be better. Most boxes can run from the mains as well as 12V, making them more versatile. The same applies to boxes that can heat as well as cool.

The aim of any box is to maintain the temperature of food/drink that has already been cooled or heated. Most boxes work by using a simple motor in the lid and are on or off, with no control over temperature. For regular users and globetrotters, especially in hotter climates, a compressor box is a better bet. It’s quieter, more efficient and controllable, but costs extra and is heavier. We powered up eight examples to see which will keep you cool.

How we tested them

We ran each box at maximum power for two hours, both cooling and heating, and then logged the temperature decrease or increase. We also measured the temperature again after the box had been standing for an hour, to see how well the insulation worked.