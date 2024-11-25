Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Lego F1 sets are giving us the need for speed (champions)

Formula One fans have plenty of new Lego sets to choose from

By:Tom Jervis
25 Nov 2024
Selection of Lego F1 cars7

Lego has partnered with Formula One to unveil no less than 18 brand-new sets based around the pinnacle of motorsport, with each of the elite sport’s 10 teams represented across the Speed Champions, Lego City and Duplo ranges.

Undoubtedly the star of the show is the 10-strong addition to Lego’s rapidly growing Speed Champions line-up; this has featured Formula One cars in the past, including the 2023 McLaren MCL60, as well as the Aston Martin AMR23 and Vantage safety car from that year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new range of Speed Champions sets are priced at £22.99 each and are not simply reskinned versions of one another; Lego has gone to the effort of ensuring each set, which range from 242 to 275 pieces, individually represents the real 2024 car on which it is based.

Lego Williams and Haas cars7

If spending almost £230 to complete the set isn’t quite enough – and we know for many fans it won’t be – the Lego City F1 sets attempt to recreate several elements of the F1 race and paddock, including pit stops, the garages and the starting grid. This range starts from £17.99, rising to £89.99 and includes simplified versions of the F1 car line-up.

For the youngest of racing fans, the Lego Duplo Town sets once again feature all 10 race teams, as well as extra parts allowing for personal customisation and experimentation. Finally, the Lego Collectibles range of miniature F1 models with only 29 pieces per set covers the 10 teams, as well as the F1 and F1 Academy show cars, priced at £3.49 each.

Lego’s chief product and marketing officer, Julia Goldin, said the firm was “thrilled” by its latest partnership, while F1’s chief commercial officer, Emily Prazer, said the new line of models “caters to our entire fan base, with each set celebrating a crucial element and the intricate details of the world of Formula 1”.

The new sets will go on sale in early 2025, with the Collectibles sets arriving in early Summer. Also on F1 fans’ radar will be the upcoming Lego Icons rendition of Nigel Mansell’s 1992 championship-winning Williams FW148 – a follow-up to the recent Icons Ayrton Senna set which featured the Brazilian three-time world champion’s 1988 McLaren MP4/4.

McLaren and Lego have also developed a life-sized, driveable version of the legendary P1 hypercar, which was driven around Silverstone by F1 star, Lando Norris. This could travel at speeds of up to 30mph, using almost 343,000 Lego Technic pieces in its construction.

Present shopping? These are the best car-themed Christmas gifts for over £50...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Formula One Exhibition London: deep dive and tour with F1 Champion, Damon Hill
Mercedes W09 on display at London F1 Exhibition

Formula One Exhibition London: deep dive and tour with F1 Champion, Damon Hill

Former F1 World Champion Damon Hill shows us around a celebration of the greatest sport on Earth
Features
13 Sep 2024
New F1 movie: plot, cast, 2025 release date, Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton roles
Formula One car - side action

New F1 movie: plot, cast, 2025 release date, Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton roles

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Formula One film
News
8 Jul 2024
Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari: F1 ace to swap Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025
Lewis Hamilton sitting next to a trophy

Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari: F1 ace to swap Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025

It’s the end of an era in Formula One as Lewis Hamilton agrees to leave the Mercedes-AMG team at the end of the 2024 season
News
2 Feb 2024

Most Popular

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards
Opinion
20 Nov 2024
New BMW 3 Series to pioneer German brand’s bold design change in 2026
BMW 3 Series &#039;Neue Klasse&#039; render (watermarked) - front

New BMW 3 Series to pioneer German brand’s bold design change in 2026

The design of the EV and ICE 3 Series will remain true to the show-stopping Vision Neue Klasse concept revealed last year
News
20 Nov 2024
Best used cars to buy 2024
Best used cars 2024

Best used cars to buy 2024

From city cars to large SUVs, here’s our annual pick of the star performers that’ll save you thousands when you buy them used instead of new
Best cars & vans
22 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content