Special edition McLaren MCL38 Artura and 750S celebrate F1 team’s 9th Constructors' win

McLaren has revealed two striking special edition supercars on the eve of its 2025 F1 racer’s debut

By:Jordan Katsianis
18 Feb 2025
McLaren MCL38 cars 7

A pair of MCL38 special editions of the McLaren Artura and 750S have been revealed to celebrate the F1 race team's 2024 constructors championship win. 

Featuring a range of aesthetic changes inspired by the F1 team’s racing livery, the two ultra-high-performance supercars will make a fine – if expensive – addition to any F1 fan’s memorabilia collection. 

Both feature a dramatic two-tone paint finish in the iconic Papaya Orange and a softer Anthracite, with a chevron transition also seen on the race cars. This base layer is then joined by a contrasting stripe with a championship wreathe and ‘nine’ graphic placed on the car’s door. The 750S goes one further with orange contrast sections in the front splitter. 

McLaren MCL38 Artura - front7

Inside, both feature black Alcantara trim, with an orange-painted 12-o’clock marker on the 750S’s carbon steering wheel and an orange insert on the Artura’s leather item. This is joined by a unique carbon sill cover signed by both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. There’s also a championship wreath stitched into the headrests, plus two plaques inside celebrating the specific round wins. 

There are no mechanical upgrades of any type for either, but as these special editions are more likely to adorn the collections of McLaren superfans than be used as daily drivers, this is no surprise. 

Only nine of each will be built, both in coupe forms only. No prices have been revealed, but expect a reasonable jump over the Artura’s £190,000 and 750S’s £250,000 starting prices. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

