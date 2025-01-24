Hot Wheels has shrunk F1! But only for eight of the teams

Hot Wheels has announced a new licensing deal that will see it produce 1:64-scale versions of the current Formula One field. Rolling out alongside a range of F1-themed products, this will finally give kids of all ages access to most of the 2025 grid for the same affordable price that has kept us sneaking all sorts of other Hot Wheels into the weekly shop for more than 50 years.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Only eight of the 10 teams have signed this licensing deal, though, with Ferrari and Aston Martin both holding off for the moment, probably due to contracts with other firms. Ferrari had a licensing agreement with Hot Wheels that ended in 2014, while some of Aston Martin’s road cars have appeared as Hot Wheels in recent years, holding hope that the F1 cars will follow.

There are two different levels of Hot Wheels, starting with a simplified F1 racer in a Red Bull livery that’s available now, with Williams and Mercedes-AMG Petronas cars coming in the spring. From the summer, all eight teams will be available, available individually for £2.30, or £11.50 for a five pack once the full range is out.

Those willing to spend a little more can get themselves the Premium Series F1 cars at £10.99 each. These 1:64-scale versions will also be available from the summer in the eight teams, and feature far more detail, including Pirelli tyres and specific design elements relevant to each of the teams.