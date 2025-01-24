Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Hot Wheels has shrunk F1! But only for eight of the teams

Your favourite F1 racers will be offered by the US firm in 1:64-scale die cast guise

By:Jordan Katsianis
24 Jan 2025
Selection of Hot Wheels F1 cars16

Hot Wheels has announced a new licensing deal that will see it produce 1:64-scale versions of the current Formula One field. Rolling out alongside a range of F1-themed products, this will finally give kids of all ages access to most of the 2025 grid for the same affordable price that has kept us sneaking all sorts of other Hot Wheels into the weekly shop for more than 50 years. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Only eight of the 10 teams have signed this licensing deal, though, with Ferrari and Aston Martin both holding off for the moment, probably due to contracts with other firms. Ferrari had a licensing agreement with Hot Wheels that ended in 2014, while some of Aston Martin’s road cars have appeared as Hot Wheels in recent years, holding hope that the F1 cars will follow.

There are two different levels of Hot Wheels, starting with a simplified F1 racer in a Red Bull livery that’s available now, with Williams and Mercedes-AMG Petronas cars coming in the spring. From the summer, all eight teams will be available, available individually for £2.30, or £11.50 for a five pack once the full range is out. 

Hot Wheels F1 track16

Those willing to spend a little more can get themselves the Premium Series F1 cars at £10.99 each. These 1:64-scale versions will also be available from the summer in the eight teams, and feature far more detail, including Pirelli tyres and specific design elements relevant to each of the teams. 

Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

With a new season fast approaching, we don’t know if these liveries will be updated to the 2025 versions, but being the final year before the heavily upgraded 2026 cars arrive – in tow with new teams such as Audi F1 – this little collection of racers could become a tiny time capsule for F1 fans of all ages.

Hot Wheels will also launch two F1-themed tracks in the summer to race the new cars on. They ditch the firm’s traditional orange track for a grey and red theme, but they do feature extras such as a pedal booster and DRS ‘diverter’ that will allow kids to race against themselves and their friends. Of course, it won’t just be kids that will be drawn to the new range, we know these tiny F1 racers are just as likely to be snuck into a shopping trolley by big kids, hidden away from disapproving partners to sit on a shelf and be stared at all day.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

