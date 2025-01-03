We all hate repeats on TV but a re-run of the 2024 F1 season in 2025 would be fantastic, for us and Netflix

I often avoid advising people who aren’t into Formula One to follow the sport. For a long time, it’s suffered from long periods of one-driver dominance, with the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in 2021 acting as a blockbuster hit in a sea of box office bombs.

This might surprise outsiders given how F1 is now more popular than it’s ever been. Truthfully, it’s thanks in large part due to Netflix, which has until now done the impossible by transforming otherwise boring seasons into gripping, edge-of-the-seat soap dramas with its Drive to Survive series.

However, the series’ storyboard artists will have an easy job when reflecting on how to cover the 2024 season, as fans were blessed with not just two drivers’ title contenders, but also three teams fighting for the constructors’ trophy – something we hadn’t seen in a very long while and that I (and the entire F1 fanbase) desperately want repeated in 2025.

Yet, it’s not just the fans who want the excitement to continue – F1 needs this as well. You see, while the money continues to roll in, this is courtesy of new fans flooding to the sport after the promise of white-knuckle excitement and drama from Drive to Survive.

The 2024 season managed to provide such thrills, but in order to keep fresher, more casual fans tuned in, F1 has to keep dishing out one smash hit after another. This is even more important given the huge investment from third parties in teams, tracks and Liberty Media itself (the owner of the Formula One brand) – proof that the sport is more about money than ever.

Ultimately, Netflix will always find a way to make F1 exciting, but an absorbing and competitive season is nevertheless important for both the fans and the brand itself. With McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull all battling it out until the end of the 2024 campaign, what was one of the most intriguing years in recent times could just be just an appetiser for something even more exhilarating in 2025. A regulations shake-up and Cadillac joining the grid in 2026 are just the icing on the cake.

