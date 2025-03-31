Of course, if you’re in the market for an M3, you’ll be more interested in pace than space. Thanks to its snarling 503bhp turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six, this saloon can blast from 0-62mph in just 3.5 seconds and go on to a limited top speed of 155mph.

With standard four-wheel drive, the BMW is poised and grippy; its uprated suspension offers cast-iron body control, scalpel-sharp precision and plenty of driver feedback. If you’re feeling brave, you can even switch off the four-wheel drive system and enjoy the handling balance of rear drive.

The M3 looks the part too, and with its muscular wheelarches, bespoke door mirrors and prominent bonnet bulges, the BMW leaves passers-by in no doubt about its potential. The cabin is almost a match for the 5 Series’ for upmarket appeal and tech, while the figure-hugging front sports seats and chunky steering wheel underline the BMW’s thoroughbred status.

Of course, all this performance doesn’t come cheap – although the 12,600-mile 2023 car we found offers a £25,000 saving over a new example. BMW claims just under 28mpg for the M3, while – as with the 530e – you’ll pay £600 a year in VED until the car's sixth birthday.

In common with other cars from the brand, you can buy a pre-paid servicing pack, but it’s pricier for M cars, plus you’ll need to factor in extra cash for hard-working items such as the tyres and brakes. Still, at least you’ll have the balance of the car’s three-year warranty from new.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first – most people would be absolutely thrilled to have either of these classy and capable BMWs parked on their driveway.

If the latest technology, low running costs, and ultimate cabin and boot space are your priorities, then the sensible 530e should be at the top of your list. However, if you're happy to let your heart rule your head, the sensationally fast and exciting M3 is hard to resist.

