New vs used executive cars: BMW 5 Series or BMW M3?

Big and brand-new or smaller and more powerful? We determine the best BMW to buy

By:Alastair Crooks
31 Mar 2025
New BMW 5 Series vs used BMW M3 - header12

If you’re searching for a sporty executive car, we’re willing to bet that you’re eyeing up BMW’s line-up. The vast majority of the Bavarian brand’s cars are great to drive, very well put together and appealing to look at, but with a budget of around £59,000, you may be facing a big dilemma. 

If you want to spend your budget on a brand-new car, you can nab a BMW 5 Series in plug-in hybrid 530e spec. Our expert road testers highly rate this model, so you’d think it’s an easy choice. However, you could also nab a full-fat BMW M3 for a similar price if you’re prepared to buy a used car. 

Both of these cars are top buys that are also great to drive, so which one should you pick? Take a look at our verdict below.

New: BMW 5 series

BMW 5 Series - front tracking12
  • Our pick: BMW 530e M Sport  
  • Price: £55,230 (saving £5,595 on RRP)
  • Standard kit: 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, wireless smartphone charging 
  • Key stats: 470.8mpg, 14g/km CO2, 5.9secs 0-62mph  
  • VED: £10 in first year, then £600  
  • Insurance group: 42  
  • Warranty: Three years/unlimited miles

Even after eight generations, the desirable BMW 5 Series continues to set the benchmark for executive saloons to aspire to.

The latest car was launched last year, and is the biggest and most technologically advanced version yet. It’s certainly the most distinctive, too, with its vast front grille, imposing size and bold detailing meaning you’re unlikely to lose it in a car park. 

Inside, the 5 Series is packed with cutting-edge tech, including the brand’s bold curved digital dashboard. Like its predecessor, it sets the standard for quality and appeal, while the new car is even more spacious and features a list of standard kit (M Sport is the only trim level) that’s longer than both your arms. 

BMW 5 Series - interior12

Under the eye-catching exterior there’s a choice of electrified powertrains, from the mild-hybrid 520i to the i5 EV. For many, the plug-in hybrid 530e’s mix of 63 miles of pure-electric running and range anxiety-busting 2.0-litre petrol engine offers the perfect balance of performance and efficiency. 

Regardless of the engine, the 5 Series remains the benchmark for driver engagement. With its meaty steering, excellent body control, strong grip and rear-wheel-drive agility, the big four-door German can do a passable impression of a sports car. The price you pay is a stiff low-speed ride, although in every other respect the BMW is a quiet and comfortable long-distance express.

Of course, this broad spread of abilities doesn’t come cheap, with prices starting at a whisker over £50,000. The 530e adds another £9,000 to this figure, although company car users will benefit from reduced tax cost versus a regular petrol car, if not the i5. Better still, BMW offers great-value pre-paid servicing packages, while our experts reckon the 5 Series will retain around 50 per cent of its original value after three years. Further peace of mind comes from the five-star Euro NCAP rating that is a result of the car’s comprehensive array of sophisticated driver-assistance systems.

New BMW 5 Series deals

Used: BMW M3

BMW M3 - side tracking12
  • One we found: BMW M3 xDrive Competition  
  • Price: £58,690 
  • Mileage/year: 12,600/2023  
  • Standard kit: 20-inch black alloys, three-zone climate control, head-up display  
  • Key stats: 27.7mpg, 229g/km CO2, 3.5secs 0-62mph  
  • VED: £600  
  • Insurance group: 42

The BMW M3 combines supercar-slaying performance with sensible saloon practicality. Indeed, it makes a compelling used-car choice if you’re looking for high-octane family car thrills.

At just over 4.8 metres long, the M3 is around 200mm shorter than its 530e big brother. However, despite a little less legroom for rear-seat occupants, there’s still more than enough space. On top of that, its 480-litre boot gives away just 40 litres in carrying capacity. 

Of course, if you’re in the market for an M3, you’ll be more interested in pace than space. Thanks to its snarling 503bhp turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six, this saloon can blast from 0-62mph in just 3.5 seconds and go on to a limited top speed of 155mph.

With standard four-wheel drive, the BMW is poised and grippy; its uprated suspension offers cast-iron body control, scalpel-sharp precision and plenty of driver feedback. If you’re feeling brave, you can even switch off the four-wheel drive system and enjoy the handling balance of rear drive.

The M3 looks the part too, and with its muscular wheelarches, bespoke door mirrors and prominent bonnet bulges, the BMW leaves passers-by in no doubt about its potential. The cabin is almost a match for the 5 Series’ for upmarket appeal and tech, while the figure-hugging front sports seats and chunky steering wheel underline the BMW’s thoroughbred status.

BMW M3 - interior12

Of course, all this performance doesn’t come cheap – although the 12,600-mile 2023 car we found offers a £25,000 saving over a new example. BMW claims just under 28mpg for the M3, while – as with the 530e – you’ll pay £600 a year in VED until the car's sixth birthday. 

In common with other cars from the brand, you can buy a pre-paid servicing pack, but it’s pricier for M cars, plus you’ll need to factor in extra cash for hard-working items such as the tyres and brakes. Still, at least you’ll have the balance of the car’s three-year warranty from new.

Used BMW M3 deals

Executive car buying advice

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first – most people would be absolutely thrilled to have either of these classy and capable BMWs parked on their driveway. 

If the latest technology, low running costs, and ultimate cabin and boot space are your priorities, then the sensible 530e should be at the top of your list. However, if you're happy to let your heart rule your head, the sensationally fast and exciting M3 is hard to resist.

Looking to buy a new or used executive saloon? Here are the best deals...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

