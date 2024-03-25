Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Huge Audi new car blitz to bring us 9 models in 2 years

After a quiet few years, the German giant is gearing up for its biggest product onslaught to date

by: Ellis Hyde
25 Mar 2024
Upcoming Audi models - four-way image10

An all-new, petrol-powered Q5 SUV will headline a deluge of new Audis due before the end of 2025. Spanning nine distinct models and a variety of bodystyles, the German maker’s bold plans look to cover every corner of the new-car market with an increasingly diverse line-up.

Kickstarting this Audi new car blitz is the facelifted Audi A3 hatchback unveiled a few weeks ago, with tech and material updates aimed to elevate the premium hatch to top of class. It will be joined by a sharper, faster Audi S3 at launch, plus an even more bonkers Audi RS 3 before the year is up. 

The other new model we’ve already seen in full is the all-new Audi Q6 e-tron. This upmarket electric SUV uses the same platform as the Porsche Macan EV, offers up to 388 miles of range, has three screens inside running an Android-based operating system, and can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in a mere 21 minutes.

Audi A6 e-tron render (watermarked)10

The summer of 2024 will see a flurry of new models being unveiled, starting with the third-generation Audi Q5. The venerable family SUV won’t look too different to the out-going car, but big changes are planned within. Expect a substantial tech upgrade and more hybrid powertrains.

The e-tron GT electric flagship will get a minor nip and tuck as part of its upcoming update, as well as upgraded battery and motor technology. A dual-motor range-topper is set to nudge 1,000bhp, borrowing from the max power versions of its Porsche Taycan sister car. 

The A6 e-tron will be Audi’s BMW i5 rival, and will also be offered in Avant estate form. Expect big batteries and powerful motors to deliver both a long range and strong performance. 

Meanwhile today’s A4 becomes tomorrow’s Audi A5, as petrol models move to odd numbers in Audi’s all-encompassing line-up, and familiar exterior styling will be paired with a cutting-edge cabin.

With so much on the books for 2024, the all-new Audi Q3 may be pushed to early 2025. The Q3 will continue to be offered with petrol, diesel and hybrid power, but may borrow some styling cues from the Q6 e-tron this time around. With no replacement for the Q2 planned, the BMW X1 and Volvo XC40-rivalling Q3 will take the mantle as Audi’s smallest SUV. 

2024 Audi Q3 spy shot - front 10

The brand new Audi A7 is due next year, and will act as a replacement for the ageing A6. Expect both fastback (saloon) and Avant (estate) models to appear in time, featuring a range of hybrid-assisted engines.

Finally, Audi has just given the current Q7 a second facelift, hoping it can hold its own until an all-new version appears late next year, which will continue to utilise six-cylinder internal-combustion engines.

You’ll notice there is no mention of the Audi TT or R8 here. As it stands, there are no firm plans to replace these cars, but an Audi insider insists the brand “will do something in that space”. How that looks remains to be seen, but for now it’s “auf wiedersehen, pet” to Audi sports cars.

Which new Audi are you most excited to see? Tell us in the comments section...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

