New Audi Q3 SUV on track for summer launch with classy looks and Q5 tech

We’re expecting the new, third-generation Audi Q3 to be revealed this summer, ready to compete against premium small SUVs such as the BMW X1, Mercedes GLA, Volvo XC40 and, our current class favourite, the MINI Countryman.

The first examples of the next Q3 should then start arriving with customers before the end of the year, with the regular SUV and more rakish, coupe-esque Sportback versions likely to go on sale at the same time.

Prototypes of both bodystyles have been spotted on public roads out and about testing – or in one instance last year, off the road and buried in a ditch after a failed escape into the wilderness.

Despite this incident, and the usual swathes of camouflage on the test cars we’ve seen, we have a very clear idea of what the new Q3 will look like. For starters, the front end will be more aggressive than before, and is going to draw heavily from the Audi Q5 mid-size SUV that’s just been launched.

The Q3 will get a wider, more vertical front grille with a similar honeycomb pattern to the Q5, flanked by a large set of air intakes. The new model’s LED headlights will be much slimmer, with individual pixel-like segments. The pure-electric Audi Q6 e-tron also features this technology, which lets drivers of top-spec models customise the daytime running signature of their car, while another unit lower down takes care of the dipped and high beams.