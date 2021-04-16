New Audi A6 e-tron leaked in full ahead of official reveal

The all-new Audi A6 e-tron has been revealed in full just hours before its official unveiling, via a number of media outlets. We’ve got full pictures and skeleton specifications for the new Sportback and Avant estate models, as well as the high-performance S6.

The story, which appeared online in digital magazines this morning, says the new A6 e-tron will have “up to 543bhp and more than 466 miles of range.” As suspected, both the saloon and estate will use the firm’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform and 800-volt architecture, as seen on the recently-launched Q6 e-tron SUV.

According to the leaked information, two powertrains will be offered. Base cars will be badged A6 e-tron Performance and get a single rear motor with 362bhp and 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds. Above this sits the flagship (for now) S6, with another motor on the front axle for a combined 496bhp and a 3.9-second 0-62mph time. The article suggests a launch control function can temporarily up this power figure to 543bhp for maximum straight line speed. Both cars will use a 94.9kWh (usable) battery and boast 270kW peak DC charging speeds.

Visually, the cars stick very closely to the A6 e-tron concept from 2021. We can see the large grille-like panel will be colour-coded with the rest of the body, flanked by a set of slim daytime running lights that sit above narrow headlights similar to those found on the car’s Q6 sibling. Looking at the leaked images, it appears the S6 variant will be marked out by satin silver trim on the bumper and window frames.

To the side, there’s gloss black cladding with ‘e-tron’ lettering, while to the rear we can see a full-width light bar and what looks like a set of illuminated rings in place of the conventional Audi logo. As on the Q6, S line-badged A6 variants get a small red square on the bootlid to mark them out from lesser models in the range.

Inside, we can see the same curved infotainment panel found on other recent Audi's, as well as a smaller screen on the passenger side. There’s a squared-off steering wheel and a high centre console; the cabin appears to be covered in a mixture of what looks like leather, fabrics and high-gloss black plastic.

We’ll have all the official information, including predicted prices, charging times and more information about an extended model line-up, when the embargo lifts at midday today.

