New Porsche Panamera GTS 2024 review: a serious BMW M5 rival
The latest Porsche Panamera GTS might fly in the face of the brand’s electrified future, but it’s a terrific performer
Verdict
For a limousine, the latest Porsche Panamera GTS is a fine driver’s car. That makes it an anomaly in one sense, for although Porsche sees the GTS as a BMW 7 Series rival, it’s more of an M5 competitor. The sound it makes, the handling precision it has and the performance on offer elevate it above luxurious rivals. The GTS remains one of Porsche’s strangest, yet most appealing, cars on sale.
The Porsche Panamera GTS is a hard car to pigeonhole. Yet it’s a model that UK drivers seem to like more than most – we buy more GTSs than any other nation, perhaps because it contains such a wide range of ability under one (long) roof.
This is the third-generation model and it’s had a host of updates for the new model year, some unique to the GTS, although most have been applied across the new Panamera range.
While the GTS remains a focused driver’s car at heart, it’s also a more refined and technically sophisticated offering. One that Porsche says passengers should enjoy travelling in just as much as whoever is behind the wheel.
Visually, the restyle is subtle but distinctive. Porsche’s intention was to make it “more technical yet elegant”, and you can spot the differences around the nose easily enough – the front wings are taller and bolder. The new high-definition matrix-LED headlights, deeper splitter and more aggressive restyle at the rear are less obvious.
The interior, on the other hand, has had a more comprehensive upgrade and features new seats, an updated infotainment system and higher quality materials throughout. There’s a new 12.6-inch curved screen for the main instrument panel, plus a 10.9-inch display in front of the passenger, and the gear selector has been relocated to the right of the steering wheel. A restyle of the centre console now sees it gain digital and physical switchgear.
The technical update includes a new smart key that’s integrated into the Porsche app, which allows drivers to select and store their own set-ups on their phone. Thus, each driver can set the GTS up in exactly the way they choose – from dampers to e-diff, to the tonality of the sound system, even the temperature and direction of the climate control.
On top of this, there is the usual rotating dial on the steering wheel that allows you to select Normal, Sport or Sport Plus drive modes. This alters the settings of the exhaust, powertrain, gearbox and e-diff maps accordingly; Porsche claims it allows drivers to fine-tune their cars in a way that’s never been possible before.
At its core, the GTS is powered by a conventional twin-turbo V8 that produces 493bhp and 660Nm, the sound of which can be digitally enhanced at the press of a button if you wish. The motor sounds tasty enough without enhancement and provides enough thrust to propel the 2,065kg GTS from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds with the Sport Chrono option fitted, which also adds launch control. Flat out, it’ll do 188mph, so it’s quick, but without performance ever becoming a dominant factor.
Economy and emissions are predictably poor, with 23.5mpg on the combined cycle and 274g/km of CO2. In this respect, the GTS remains resolutely old school. No electric motors or EV running here.
The same is true of the way it drives. The ride is firm but full of feel, no matter which of the damper settings you choose. The V8 makes some fabulous noises and has character by the bucketload, as well as a huge turn of pace at anything beyond 2,500rpm. The steering is beautiful in both its feel and response and doesn’t alter in any way as you switch drive modes; that’s how confident Porsche is that it got the system right.
The gearbox is an eight-speed PDK clutchless unit whose characteristics change (in a good way) when you alter drive modes. It pairs delightfully well with the high-revving nature of the V8 in manual mode – or is extremely smooth as an auto.
Braking is immense, with tons of feel through the pedal and massive outright stopping power. Porsche is especially proud of the pedal feel for the GTS, emphasising that it’s the most involving of the new Panameras to drive, even though it isn’t the fastest outright. The feel from the chassis and steering and the fluidity of the handling and ride ensure this. For a big car, it really is a scream to drive hard across a great road.
|Model:
|Porsche Panamera GTS
|Price:
|£127,304
|Powertrain:
|4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol
|Power/torque:
|493bhp/660Nm
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62 mph:
|3.8 seconds
|Top speed:
|188mph
|Economy/CO2:
|23.5mpg/274g/km
|Dimensions (L/W/H):
|5,052/1,937/1,415mm
|On sale:
|Now