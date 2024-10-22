New Porsche Panamera GTS 2024 review: a serious BMW M5 rival

Verdict

For a limousine, the latest Porsche Panamera GTS is a fine driver’s car. That makes it an anomaly in one sense, for although Porsche sees the GTS as a BMW 7 Series rival, it’s more of an M5 competitor. The sound it makes, the handling precision it has and the performance on offer elevate it above luxurious rivals. The GTS remains one of Porsche’s strangest, yet most appealing, cars on sale.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Porsche Panamera GTS is a hard car to pigeonhole. Yet it’s a model that UK drivers seem to like more than most – we buy more GTSs than any other nation, perhaps because it contains such a wide range of ability under one (long) roof.

This is the third-generation model and it’s had a host of updates for the new model year, some unique to the GTS, although most have been applied across the new Panamera range.

While the GTS remains a focused driver’s car at heart, it’s also a more refined and technically sophisticated offering. One that Porsche says passengers should enjoy travelling in just as much as whoever is behind the wheel.

Visually, the restyle is subtle but distinctive. Porsche’s intention was to make it “more technical yet elegant”, and you can spot the differences around the nose easily enough – the front wings are taller and bolder. The new high-definition matrix-LED headlights, deeper splitter and more aggressive restyle at the rear are less obvious.

The interior, on the other hand, has had a more comprehensive upgrade and features new seats, an updated infotainment system and higher quality materials throughout. There’s a new 12.6-inch curved screen for the main instrument panel, plus a 10.9-inch display in front of the passenger, and the gear selector has been relocated to the right of the steering wheel. A restyle of the centre console now sees it gain digital and physical switchgear.