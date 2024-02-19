Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid range expands with 4 and 4S variants

All Panamera hybrids now have up to 88kW of regenerative capacity from the electric motor, and feature optimised driver modes to suit the bigger batteries and more powerful motors. This includes a more intelligent use of the stored battery power depending on the drive mode, including a Hybrid Auto mode that will use route data (if applied) to ensure the most efficient use of that electrical energy.

Upgrades to the plug-in hybrid module consist of a new battery pack, charging hardware and electric motors. In this case, the 25.9kWh battery is now 45 per cent larger than before. This drives a more powerful 187bhp electric motor that will allow for up to 60 miles of pure electric range. It’ll also recharge those batteries from empty in just over two and a half hours, thanks to an uprated 11kW on-board charger.

Two new V6 versions of the Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid have been revealed, with the 4 and new 4S E-Hybrid models joining the Turbo E-Hybrid in the recently revamped range. The pair feature the same heavily upgraded plug-in hybrid system as the new Turbo, and are expected to take the lion’s share of UK sales when they arrive in the next few months.

The hybrid module on both 4 and 4S models is then combined with Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine, also found in various Bentleys and Audi RS models. It’s from here that the 4 and 4S have different outputs, the former producing 463bhp and 650Nm helping it sprint to 62mph in 4.1 seconds. The more powerful 4S produces 536bhp and features a further 100Nm of torque, raising it to 750Nm. This drops the 0-62 time to 3.7 seconds.

In both cases, power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. New for this generation of Panamera is the fact the e-motor is fully integrated into the PDK housing, saving a bit of space thanks to more efficient packaging. It also shares a cooling circuit, therefore reducing complexity.

The rest of the chassis and design upgrades from the rest of the range then still apply with standard-fit dual-chamber air suspension on all models, plus the option of new dual-valve dampers. Being hybrid models that run on a 400V electrical system, Porsche’s clever new active suspension system is also an option on both, although is a pricey addition in the UK at nearly £6,500.

Other high-end chassis tech, such as rear-wheel steering and carbon ceramic brakes are also optional, along with an almost endless range of interior, tech and styling options.

Unlike the previous generation car, Porsche will not offer a Sport Turismo body shape, citing a lack of interest in markets outside of Europe. Some non-UK countries like the USA and China will offer the long-wheelbase Executive body alongside the usual hatchback.

The hybrid pair will cost from £90,300 and £102,100 respectively, and are available to order through Porsche dealers now.

Click here for our list of the best plug-in hybrid cars...