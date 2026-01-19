Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Updated MG4 EV gets £3k price hike, but is still cheaper than a VW ID.3

The ‘original’ MG4 EV has been tweaked with a new interior and prices

By:Jordan Katsianis, Alastair Crooks
28 Jan 2026
2026 MG4 EV11

MG has revealed pricing for its updated MG4 EV, starting from £29,995. This Volkswagen ID.3-sized hatchback will now occupy the upper end of the overall MG4 range, with the larger battery packs and higher-performing electric motors from the current line-up. Underneath, a totally distinct new model, the MG4 EV Urban, is now available at an even lower price. 

The MG4 EV starts at £29,995 for the Long Range variant. This features a 64kWh battery pack with a 280-mile range. Above it sits the £32,995 Extended Range model with a 77kWh battery pack capable of up to 329 miles on the WLTP cycle, and at the top of the tree is the dual-motor MG4 XPower. This switches back to the 64kWh battery pack, but adds in a second electric motor that makes it capable of sprinting from 0-62mph in just 3.9 seconds. 

The potentially confusing bit is that below these variants sits a new Urban model, which costs from £23,495 and offers 43kWh and 54kWh options. In order to make room for it, MG has ditched the previous 49kWh entry-level battery option for the existing MG4 EV, which explains its higher starting price relative to the old model. The full range structure is as follows:

MG4 EV UrbanPrices from
Comfort Standard Range£23,495
Comfort Long Range£25,495
Premium Long Range£27,495
MG4 EV 
Long Range£29,995
Extended Range£32,995
XPower£33,995

What else has changed for the MG4 EV?

New MG4 - dashboard11

To keep the MG4 fresh alongside the likes of the Renault 4Volkswagen ID.3 and Kia EV3, its interior has been revamped. This has higher-quality materials and a larger touchscreen, with plenty of inspiration taken from the newer and more expensive MGS5 EV

The top of the dash features a new design of air vent, fresh door handles and even a new three-spoke steering wheel (the current MG4 has a two-spoke design). The centre console has been radically redesigned too, with the open expanse of the current model being replaced by a more conventional unit with cup-holders, a rotary gear selector and a wireless smartphone charger. A new set of rather sporty-looking seats has been added too. 

MG has also replaced the current car’s seven-inch driver’s display and 10.25-inch central touchscreen with a 10.25-inch driver’s screen and a 12.8-inch touchscreen – the same as in the MGS5 EV. This means the 2026 MG4 will get the company’s latest infotainment system, which we found to be a vast improvement over previous set-ups in the MGS5 EV. 

We don’t expect too much change to the MG4’s technical underpinnings, with it sitting on MG’s MSP (Modular Scalable Platform). This is in total contrast to the cheaper Urban model, which features its own front-wheel-drive platform that’s cheaper to build and even more space efficient. 

