New Isuzu D-Max EV review: electric pick-up costs and carries a lot

Verdict

Looking at the numbers, the Isuzu D-Max EV appears to offer less than the diesel model for a lot more money. However, unlike rival electric pick-ups, it doesn’t compromise on payload or towing capability. The short range and slow DC charging speeds won’t be an issue for the type of buyers that Isuzu is targeting, and on the road the D-Max EV offers a responsive and effortless drive that delivers better comfort than the diesel can muster.

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One area of the market that’s taking its time with electrification is the pick-up truck sector. Battery power doesn’t sit too readily with the kind of work that these practical commercial vehicles often undertake, but the new Isuzu D-Max EV is attempting to change that outlook. It’s not the first electric pick-up on the market, but it is the first one to offer zero compromise when it comes to delivering the same capability as its diesel equivalent.

Engineers have given the D-Max EV a new rear suspension system, replacing the leaf springs of the diesel with a pseudo MacPherson strut set-up that is designed to cope with the weight of the battery while still delivering a big payload capacity. As a result, this is a full one-tonne pick-up, with a payload weight of 1,015kg for the Double Cab, or 1,060kg for the Extended Cab, while the D-Max EV also has a 3.5-tonne maximum towing capacity, just like the diesel. All of this means it qualifies as a commercial vehicle, with the VAT and Capital Allowance benefits that entails, as well as the low Benefit-in-Kind tax rate for EVs.