There may only be a veneer of quality, but at least it’s a thicker one than you might expect given its sub-£36k price point. All of the main touchpoints are adorned with soft-touch plastics, although we’re not sold on the material chosen to sit on top of the dashboard, which can only be described as the same type of fabric used for wetsuits. Transitioning from water sports to e-sports, Omoda says the heated and ventilated leather seats are inspired by gaming chairs; we found them to be more than comfortable on longer drives.

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On that point, it’s obvious that ride comfort was the engineers’ main focus with the Omoda 7. It gets an updated suspension set-up compared to its sister car, the Jaecoo 7, which is said to be configured with British roads in mind. In practice, the Omoda feels slightly more sure-footed, dealing well with most potholes and not getting too out of sorts when faced with the most fissure-stricken of surfaces. It’s also rather quiet on the move, although there is a distinct echoey rattle akin to the admittedly much louder one you get while travelling on a bus.

What the Omoda doesn’t fix, however, is the Jaecoo’s wayward driving dynamics. There’s just as much body lean in the bends, while the steering still appears to be taking communication classes from a brick wall; it’s disconcertingly light by default and even in its heavier Sport setting, offers very little feedback from the front wheels. The SHS-P plug-in hybrid powertrain fitted to this car, as well as the vast majority of Jaecoo 7 models sold, continues to offer more than enough oomph for most, though, and remains relatively hushed, even when the petrol engine is working its hardest.

Most buyers will be driving the Omoda 7 economically, rather than enthusiastically, and this is where the plug-in Super-Hybrid-System truly shines. On our drive along rural and urban roads, as well as dual-carriageways, we averaged just under 60mpg with the petrol engine and electric motor running in tandem. Omoda says the 7 is capable of 56 miles on electric power alone and given the performance of the SHS-P powertrain in its Jaecoo sibling in our recent plug-in hybrid megatest, we have no reason to doubt that.

All of this makes the Omoda 7 a solid budget SUV choice for families – especially so thanks to the extra space on offer compared with the Jaecoo. The rear seats are incredibly roomy and what they lack in under-thigh support they make up for in foot space thanks to the completely flat floor. The Omoda 7’s 590-litre boot is also roughly 200 litres larger than the Jaecoo’s and thus one of the most practical in its class.

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