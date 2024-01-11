Peugeot continues to use a small steering wheel mounted a little lower than is conventional, which adds to the futuristic feel and isn’t placed to block the instruments unless you have the seat in a particularly odd position.

Materials and build quality

It looks great, and it feels well-built too. Peugeot’s build quality has come on in leaps and bounds over the years and the E-3008’s interior bears scrutiny with pretty much anything else in the sector, at least on initial inspection - only time will tell if it’s equally solid in the long-term. The cabin’s ambience is lifted further by the choice of materials. Cheap-looking piano black plastic is kept to a minimum, there’s fabric trim on the dashboard rather than a huge expanse of plastic, and ambient lighting casts a soft glow onto the fabric too. The metal-trimmed floating bridge looks and feels the part too.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

The in-car tech set-up is similar to the system used in the Peugeot 308 hatchback, with customisable shortcut widgets on a secondary touchscreen making it easy to work with. Unlike in its hatchback sibling, however, the 3008’s screen forms a single 21-inch display that flows into the main driver instrument cluster, which appears to float above the dash.

Boot space & practicality Smaller than some rivals and not quite as airy inside, but the boot is decent considering the sloping roof

Pros Boot space is competitive despite the sporty styling

Space-age dash makes for an uncluttered cabin

Decent rear seat space Cons Ultimately not as commodious as some rivals

Rear seats likewise aren’t as spacious as some

Not everyone will like the i-Cockpit layout

Peugeot has judged the E-3008 about right for accommodation and space. Clearly a boxier design would’ve liberated more interior volume and allowed for a bigger boot, but the usual compromise in favour of style hasn’t actually harmed the 3008 that much - there’s decent room for adults both front and back (and kids will have no problem), while the boot, if not loaded to the roof at least, is larger than you’ll find in a Renault Scenic.

Dimensions and size

Dimensions comparison Model Peugeot E-3008 Renault Scenic E-Tech Skoda Enyaq Length 4,542mm 4,470mm 4,658mm Width 1,934mm 1,864mm 1,879mm Height 1,641mm 1,572mm 1,622mm Wheelbase 2,739mm 2,785mm 2,766mm Boot space 588-1,663 litres 445-1,670 litres 585-1,710 litres

Driving position, seats & space in the front

Peugeot has used its polarising i-Cockpit control layout for well over a decade now, and the high-set instruments and low-set wheels suit some drivers better than others. It’s tended to work better in SUVs and crossovers like the 3008 where a naturally higher seating position relative to the dashboard means the wheel isn’t as likely to obstruct your view of the dials, and that’s how things go here. The result is a fundamentally good driving position and the small-ish wheel doesn’t feel quite as odd in the hands as it used to in some older Peugeots - if still a little unconventional if you’ve just hopped out of a car with a regular wheel. The futuristic dash gives the front cabin an airy feeling (helped in cars with lighter fabric colours), despite the high console hemming you in more than an open plan layout might.

Seats & space in the back

For rear seat space, the 3008 isn’t class-leading but is far from inadequate. Shoulder room is on par with those in the front seats and headroom is only a little squeezed, something that younger and shorter passengers are unlikely to notice. Some rivals offer better visibility back there for children, but quality is at least up there with those in the front.

Boot space

Despite the coupe-style sloping roofline, the E-3008’s boot is towards the larger end for cars in this class, pipping the 585-litre space of the Skoda Enyaq by a handful of litres, and the Renault Scenic by a significant margin. That said, the sloped roof means that, should you load the boot to the very limit, it’ll ultimately take smaller objects than a boxier shape would. Full seats-down volume in the 3008 is 1,663 litres, which is smaller than both the Renault and Skoda, illustrating this compromise, while the rear seats don’t fold completely flat.

Reliability & safety Peugeot has made big strides in quality and reliability, though the E-3008’s Euro NCAP rating could be better

Pros Positive Driver Power 2026 showing

Peugeot in general has shown reliability improvements

Up to 8 years/100,000 miles of warranty Cons Full warranty requires full main dealer servicing

4-star Euro NCAP rating is below many rivals

The Peugeot 3008 finished in tenth place in the 2026 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, with owners being very happy with their 3008s. They especially liked its styling, both inside and out, its child-friendly features, and its practical boot. They weren’t so fond of the powertrains, quality and reliability, and value for money. The Peugeot brand ranked 7th out of 30 manufacturers, scoring well for styling and low running costs. Work still needs to be done on the car’s infotainment system and poor mix of physical and touchsensitive controls, though.