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Long-term tests

Long-term test: Audi A6 Avant S line e-tron Performance

First report: Estate tees off its time on our fleet with a round at the golf course

By:Steve Walker
11 Jul 2026
Audi A6 Avant S line e-tron Performance - golfing5
Avg. savings
£5,665 off RRP*
Pros
  • Strong efficiency and performance
  • User-friendly tech
Cons
  • Legroom for rear-seat passengers
  • Black trim picks up fingerprints easily
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Verdict

The Audi A6 e-tron is off to a great start. It feels like the premium product that its badge and price suggest it should be. The tech works and like any good executive car, it’s got the presence to impress bystanders, whether they own golf clubs or not.

  • Mileage: 1,070 miles
  • Efficiency: 3.2mi/kWh
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It’s said that more business is done on the golf course than in the office, so we knew where to take the Audi A6 Avant e-tron for the introduction to its long-term test Golf courses have been a stereotypical stomping ground for executives and their cars down the years, but today’s market is much more complicated. We’re teeing-off on a long-term test to discover where our car fits in. 

We’re evaluating Audi’s large executive car in its latest e-tron all-electric guise and the estate bodystyle. The powertrain is fitting because today’s company-car tax regime has funnelled most remaining business-car users into electric cars of one kind or another. The more practical Avant body shape feels ideal in light of how more versatile premium SUVs have sucked customers away from traditional executive models. In these respects, this A6 is the blueprint for the modern exec car.  

Audi A6 Avant S line e-tron Performance - putting clubs in the boot5

In the old days, those skilled at shimmying up corporate ladders would qualify for a salubrious saloon on their company-car plan. It would, in all likelihood, be German and a chief concern in the selection process would be how it would look in the golf club car park. Even high flyers with no intention of picking up a putter will have been aware of this default measure of company-car cachet.  

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Our A6 – Large Company Car of the Year in our New Car Awards – can hold its own in the most upmarket of parking areas. It’s certainly a sleeker shape than the average SUV, helped by the long roofline on the low estate body. The Malpelo Blue metallic paint (£775) makes a welcome change from the sober shades that dominate the new-car colour pallet in 2026.

 I’m not a fan of the blanked-off grille, the squinty headlights or the black plastic inserts along the sills – a common addition on EVs when designers want to disguise the bulk of an underfloor battery. But the estate shape and the purposeful back end do appeal. I’ll leave you to make your own mind up.  

Aside from the paint, the Technology Pack (here discounted to £150, it retails for £3,195)  with its augmented reality head-up display, is the only option fitted. As is increasingly the case with new cars, the range of options on the A6 is quite limited. S line gets you different bumpers and a special 20-inch wheel design, plus a nicer three-spoke steering wheel and sports seats inside. Our car has cloth seats (a no-cost option), which have been much appreciated in the hot weather. 

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It all means the total price of £75,085 for our A6 S line e-tron Performance is representative of what most customers will pay. A BMW i5 Touring in M Sport trim starts at £76,455. 

Audi A6 Avant S line e-tron Performance - interior5

The Performance powertrain is the mid-range choice in the e-tron line-up above the standard car, with less power and a smaller battery, but below the all-wheel-drive e-tron quattro. You get a 94.9kWh usable battery capacity and an official WLTP range of 443 miles. So far, I have been able to match the official figure of 4.0 miles per kWh, but only on a 50mph stop-start cruise round a busy M25. In normal driving, 3.2 miles per kWh seems more realistic, but the weather has been warm since our test started, so that figure may be as good as it gets.  

Performance is lively. The 362bhp output can be briefly increased to 375bhp if you use launch control, but a big family estate car needs launch control about as much as it does square wheels. It’s enough for 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds, but in the real world it means more than enough acceleration to join motorways and get swiftly out of junctions. 

The 502-litre boot easily swallows three golf bags with the drivers removed, plus you’ve got a 27-litre ‘frunk’ in the nose. An early observation from the larger of our offspring (a 14-year-old who is close to six feet tall) is that under-thigh support in the rear could be better, because the seat base is low to the floor and he has to bunch his knees up. The touch-to-open electric charging flaps – one on each side of the car – are neat, but not when you’re trying to wash the car and they keep opening.

Rating:4.5 stars
Model tested:Audi A6 Avant S line e-tron Performance
On fleet since:June 2026
Price new:£74,935
Powertrain:94.9kWh battery, 1x e-motor
Power/torque:362bhp/565Nm
CO2/BiK:0g/km/4%
Options:Metallic paint (£775), Technology pack (£150)
Insurance:Group: 45 Quote: £1,401
Mileage/efficiency:1,070/3.2mi/kWh
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

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Steve Walker, head of digital content, Auto Express
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

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