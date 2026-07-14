Verdict

The Nissan Ariya remains a fine and capable choice in the family electric SUV class, with decent practicality, refinement, interior quality and tech. However, the updates for 2026 have done nothing to close the gap to the front of the pack, because rivals offer more range and faster charging, are more efficient and better to drive. Meanwhile, the new Nissan Leaf is nearly as practical but delivers much greater value-for-money, making its bigger brother look frankly redundant.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We were so impressed by the Nissan Ariya when it was launched in 2022 that we named it the Auto Express Car of the Year. Since then, however, alternative electric family SUVs have been arriving one after another. Among them was the all-new third-generation Nissan Leaf that, as with its sibling, has claimed the highest honour we can bestow.

So after being somewhat forgotten about in the rapidly evolving world of electric cars, it’s about time the Ariya received a couple of mid-life upgrades. Although ‘tweaks’ might be a better description of the changes, because this facelift wasn't as extensive or transformative as we’ve seen rivals such as the Tesla Model Y receive.

The light Leaf-inspired makeover the Ariya got removed the large black blanked-off grille-type panel that used to be on the car’s nose. Its daytime running lights and front bumper were also redesigned, fresh 19-inch alloy wheels were added and a new ‘Plasma Green’ paint colour.