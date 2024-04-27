Tesla Model 3 vs its five biggest rivals

The Ioniq 6 isn’t short on tech, and it includes vehicle-to-load capability. This means it has a three-pin plug socket at the base of the rear-seat bench, which allows you to use the drive battery to power electrical appliances such as camping equipment, as opposed to simply charging smaller devices via the USB sockets.

Rear legroom is the best of any car here, with an absolutely huge space between the front and rear seats. It needs this, however, because headroom is the tightest of the bunch. Despite the car’s relatively long dimensions, the Hyundai’s 401-litre boot volume is a little underwhelming and the shape is long and shallow. Its saloon-like opening is slightly larger than the Model 3’s, though, and levers in the boot drop the back seats so that longer items can be accommodated.

On the road, the Ioniq 6 doesn’t stand out in any particular area when compared with its rivals here. The ride is as firm as the Polestar’s, but it’s slightly more crashy, the car is a little nose-heavy during quick direction changes, and there’s a slight delay in throttle response, which takes the edge off its otherwise strong performance.

When it comes to stopping, the brakes are among the best here. They’re powerful and controlled by a well weighted pedal, while paddles on the steering column allow you to adjust that strength of energy recovery, ranging from full coasting to one-pedal driving. We wish every EV had a similar arrangement. All of this can also be found on the single-motor model, however, and we’d lean towards that car and take advantage of its lower asking price.

Results

Which car comes out on top?

Winner: Tesla Model 3

Company car choice is a numbers game, and on this basis, the revised Model 3 is the best in the class. Nothing comes close to its performance, efficiency or charging convenience, all of which should make it great to live with and cheap to run. Comfort, refinement and build quality have all been improved, and while it isn’t the most fun to drive, it’s competent. A few more physical buttons wouldn’t go amiss though.

Runner-up: BMW i4

For some, a car is about more than just numbers, and it’s the subjective qualities that you can appreciate every time you take to the road. If that sounds like you, then you’ll be much happier behind the wheel of the i4 than the Tesla. It’s by far the best car to drive; not only is it the sharpest handling by some margin, but it’s also the most refined and second only to the VW for ride comfort. It’s also one of the most efficient, and has the smartest interior and the best balance between touchscreen and physical controls.

Third place: Volkswagen ID.7

The ID.7 really feels like a return to form for Volkswagen. It’s the most accomplished all-electric model the brand has yet produced, and it goes straight to the top of the class for comfort and practicality, while its above-average efficiency and performance also appeal. There are one or two ergonomic foibles common to the ID range that still baffle us, but they’re not enough to detract from the ID.7’s strengths elsewhere.

Fourth place: Polestar 2

Fourth place could be seen as a disappointment for the Polestar 2, but the car is still a very appealing proposition. It’s great to look at and performs well, while the interior is a pleasant place to be. Polestar’s zero-per cent finance offer makes it great value if you’re looking to buy privately, too. The brand needs to decide whether it wants the 2 to be a comfortable cruiser or a keen driver’s car, though, because at the moment it’s neither.

Fifth place: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Nothing else on the road looks like the Ioniq 6, and that will be more than enough to attract some company-car users. It’s loaded with equipment, too, and we love Hyundai’s solution for adjusting the brake regeneration, but the Ioniq 6 doesn’t quite have the polished driving experience it needs to compete with the best cars here. Tight headroom, a shallow and compact boot, and underwhelming efficiency peg the car back to fifth place.

Sixth place: BYD Seal

Currently the Seal just falls short of matching the level of the Polestar and Hyundai. There are a few areas in which BYD needs to add some refinements in order to compete at this level. We’re fans of the standard kit, seat comfort and sound system, though. For a manufacturer’s first attempt in this class, the Seal is impressive, and with some improved calibration, efficiency and chassis sophistication, it could be a real contender.