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Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 electric SUV is now £152 a month, and still adorable

The Renault 5’s more practical sister is currently cracking value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 May.

By:Ryan Birch
5 May 2026
Renault 4 - front cornering
  • Retro looks; More practical than a Renault 5
  • 247-mile range; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging
  • Only £152.13 a month

The adorable Renault 4 continues to be outrageously affordable on the leasing market, undercutting its similarly retro sibling, the Renault 5, by a chunky amount. Today's deal only serves to underline this.

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Available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, this two-year deal from Carwow Leasey requires a very reasonable £2,120.56 to get it underway, with monthly payments of £152.13. 

That's a 12-month initial payment, but you can save more than £320 by opting for the nine-month initial payment, with the monthly outlay only rising to £166.39.

Mileage is capped at a default 5,000 miles a year with this deal, which will be more than enough for most. But should you need a larger allowance, 8,000 miles can be had for £18.67 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment option, or just over £20 a month extra on the nine-month alternative.

The Renault 4 is one on the most affordable cars on the leasing market at the moment. In fact, it's only the Vauxhall Frontera Electric that beats it for outright value when it comes to electric vehicles. 

The 4 trades the Frontera's space for a lot more style and pizazz. Its retro good looks are only matched by its Renault 5 sister, but the 4 is roomier and more practical inside. 

This deal gets you the Evolution+ trim, which comes with a fantastic Google-based infotainment system, 18-inch wheels and free metallic paint in a real head-turning shade of deep red. 

The Renault 4 only comes with one size of battery – a 52kWh pack that gives a claimed range of 247 miles. This deal also gives you 20 per cent off all Gridserve rapid chargers, so you’ll be saving even more cash every month.  

Renault 4 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault 4 page.

Deals on Renault 4 rivals

Fiat 600

Fiat 600

New in-stock Fiat 600Cash £22,562Avg. savings £2,289
New Fiat 600

Configure now

MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG4Cash £23,995Avg. savings £6,250
New MG Motor UK MG4

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £33,060
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

Check out the Renault 4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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