Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale is a stylish, plug-in coupe-SUV for under £250 a month

Stylish design and plenty of equipment

296bhp, four-wheel steering, 60-mile EV range

Just £248.83 a month

The Renault Rafale sits at the top of the French brand's very broad SUV line-up, and with its Audi Q5 Sportback-aping looks, you might imagine this range-topper comes with an equally high price. But it can be yours for less than £250 a month right now.

This bargain deal comes from Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, and sees you taking the keys to this stylish plug-in hybrid coupe-SUV for just £248.83 a month, after a £3,335.95 initial payment.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but should you need a larger allowance 8,000 miles per annum costs £37.94 more a month.

The Rafale isn't the first coupe-SUV Renault has offered in the UK, but it's certainly the best – and a very complete package. It has premium styling, a plush interior, plenty of technology, and affordable running costs thanks to its PHEV powertrain.

The chisel-cut design really makes the Rafale stand out in a sea of coupe-roofed SUV rivals, while the low roofline hasn't restricted the space inside. There's plenty of room in the back seats for tall adults, and the 535-litre boot is pretty good by class standards.