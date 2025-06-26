Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale is a stylish, plug-in coupe-SUV for under £250 a month

Renault’s range-topper really stands out from rivals, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 26 June.

By:George Armitage
26 Jun 2025
Renault Rafale - front corner
  • Stylish design and plenty of equipment
  • 296bhp, four-wheel steering, 60-mile EV range
  • Just £248.83 a month

The Renault Rafale sits at the top of the French brand's very broad SUV line-up, and with its Audi Q5 Sportback-aping looks, you might imagine this range-topper comes with an equally high price. But it can be yours for less than £250 a month right now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This bargain deal comes from Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, and sees you taking the keys to this stylish plug-in hybrid coupe-SUV for just £248.83 a month, after a £3,335.95 initial payment. 

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but should you need a larger allowance 8,000 miles per annum costs £37.94 more a month.

The Rafale isn't the first coupe-SUV Renault has offered in the UK, but it's certainly the best – and a very complete package. It has premium styling, a plush interior, plenty of technology, and affordable running costs thanks to its PHEV powertrain. 

The chisel-cut design really makes the Rafale stand out in a sea of coupe-roofed SUV rivals, while the low roofline hasn't restricted the space inside. There's plenty of room in the back seats for tall adults, and the 535-litre boot is pretty good by class standards.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal gets you the powerful plug-in hybrid model. It’s arguably the best version of the Rafale, and pairs a 1.2-litre petrol engine with twin electric motors to give an impressive 296bhp and four-wheel drive. The car can travel up to 65 miles on EV power alone, without using a drop of petrol, plus there’s even four-wheel steering.

There are only two high-spec trim levels on offer with the Rafale PHEV. This deal gets you the lower one, but Techno Esprit Alpine still gets you 20-inch diamond-cut alloys, a 9.3-inch head-up display, Alcantara-trimmed seats with French Tricolor stitching and illuminated Alpine badges. In fact, there are numerous Alpine badges dotted around the car, showing off the car's sporting intent.            

Renault Rafale - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Rafale leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Rafale hub page.

Deals on Renault Rafale rivals

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

New in-stock Volkswagen TiguanCash £34,725Avg. savings £2,919
New Volkswagen Tiguan

Configure now

Cupra Terramar

Cupra Terramar

New in-stock Cupra TerramarCash £36,393Avg. savings £1,744
New Cupra Terramar

Configure now

BMW X4

BMW X4

New in-stock BMW X4Cash £48,778Avg. savings £6,953
New BMW X4

Configure now

Check out the Renault Rafale deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Touareg R offers 455bhp for just £521 a month
Volkswagen Touareg R - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Touareg R offers 455bhp for just £521 a month

The performance-focused version of VW's large SUV is a cracking all-rounder. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 June.
News
25 Jun 2025
Car Deal Alert! Visit Leapmotor in London, get a free bungee jump
Visit Leapmotor in London, get a free bungee jump

Car Deal Alert! Visit Leapmotor in London, get a free bungee jump

Taking the phrase ‘leap of faith’ to a new heights, customers who visit Leapmotor’s London pop-up have the chance to dive off a 160ft crane
News
24 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for £190 a month proves EVs needn’t cost the earth
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for £190 a month proves EVs needn’t cost the earth

The MG4 is one of the best all-round EVs on sale. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 June.
News
24 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for an unbelievable £179 a month
Vauxhall Grandland Hybrid - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for an unbelievable £179 a month

It may be Vauxhall’s range-topper, but the Grandland is stunningly cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 June.
News
23 Jun 2025

Most Popular

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal
BYD Dolphin - front action

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal

Octopus’ ‘Power Pack Bundle’ includes a leased BYD, a wallbox charger and charging all for less than £300 per month
News
23 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels
Skoda Epiq exclusive image - front

New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels

The new Skoda Epic will sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the brand’s ever-expanding SUV range and is set to offer plenty of space despite its compact …
News
23 Jun 2025
New Volvo EX60 electric SUV: latest details and confirmed reveal date
Volvo EX60 - tail light teaser image

New Volvo EX60 electric SUV: latest details and confirmed reveal date

The upcoming, all-electric Volvo XC60 alternative is designed to “keep learning and evolve with time”
News
25 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content