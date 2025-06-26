Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale is a stylish, plug-in coupe-SUV for under £250 a month
Renault’s range-topper really stands out from rivals, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 26 June.
- Stylish design and plenty of equipment
- 296bhp, four-wheel steering, 60-mile EV range
- Just £248.83 a month
The Renault Rafale sits at the top of the French brand's very broad SUV line-up, and with its Audi Q5 Sportback-aping looks, you might imagine this range-topper comes with an equally high price. But it can be yours for less than £250 a month right now.
This bargain deal comes from Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, and sees you taking the keys to this stylish plug-in hybrid coupe-SUV for just £248.83 a month, after a £3,335.95 initial payment.
Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but should you need a larger allowance 8,000 miles per annum costs £37.94 more a month.
The Rafale isn't the first coupe-SUV Renault has offered in the UK, but it's certainly the best – and a very complete package. It has premium styling, a plush interior, plenty of technology, and affordable running costs thanks to its PHEV powertrain.
The chisel-cut design really makes the Rafale stand out in a sea of coupe-roofed SUV rivals, while the low roofline hasn't restricted the space inside. There's plenty of room in the back seats for tall adults, and the 535-litre boot is pretty good by class standards.
This deal gets you the powerful plug-in hybrid model. It’s arguably the best version of the Rafale, and pairs a 1.2-litre petrol engine with twin electric motors to give an impressive 296bhp and four-wheel drive. The car can travel up to 65 miles on EV power alone, without using a drop of petrol, plus there’s even four-wheel steering.
There are only two high-spec trim levels on offer with the Rafale PHEV. This deal gets you the lower one, but Techno Esprit Alpine still gets you 20-inch diamond-cut alloys, a 9.3-inch head-up display, Alcantara-trimmed seats with French Tricolor stitching and illuminated Alpine badges. In fact, there are numerous Alpine badges dotted around the car, showing off the car's sporting intent.
