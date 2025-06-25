Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Touareg R offers 455bhp for just £521 a month

Cheapest Touareg you can lease

Spicy 455bhp 3.0-litre plug-in hybrid power

Just £520.53 a month

In the world of big-shot hot SUVs, the Volkswagen Touareg R is often overlooked. On paper it has the best of both worlds – lusty V6 power and sporty styling coupled with (potentially) wallet-pleasing running costs, and yet it's never in the spotlight. However, this deal might change that.

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found AA Lease is offering the range-topping, £83,000 performance Touareg for just £520.53 a month. Sounds a terrific deal – and it really is – but it's especially bonkers when you realise that this is the cheapest Volkswagen Touareg you can lease right now.

This deal sees the top-spec R undercutting the normally mid-spec Black Edition by a whopping £109.61 a month. Not only are the monthly payments a bargain, but the £6,516.36 initial payment is pretty reasonable, too.

This two-year deal has a mileage cap of 5,000 a year, but this can be revised up to 8,000 per annum for just over £37 extra a month.

While the latest Touareg R isn't as raw and hardcore as some of its predecessors, it's still undeniably a strong sporting proposition, sharing a lot of its make-up with the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid.