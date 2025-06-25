Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Touareg R offers 455bhp for just £521 a month
The performance-focused version of VW's large SUV is a cracking all-rounder. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 June.
- Cheapest Touareg you can lease
- Spicy 455bhp 3.0-litre plug-in hybrid power
- Just £520.53 a month
In the world of big-shot hot SUVs, the Volkswagen Touareg R is often overlooked. On paper it has the best of both worlds – lusty V6 power and sporty styling coupled with (potentially) wallet-pleasing running costs, and yet it's never in the spotlight. However, this deal might change that.
Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found AA Lease is offering the range-topping, £83,000 performance Touareg for just £520.53 a month. Sounds a terrific deal – and it really is – but it's especially bonkers when you realise that this is the cheapest Volkswagen Touareg you can lease right now.
This deal sees the top-spec R undercutting the normally mid-spec Black Edition by a whopping £109.61 a month. Not only are the monthly payments a bargain, but the £6,516.36 initial payment is pretty reasonable, too.
This two-year deal has a mileage cap of 5,000 a year, but this can be revised up to 8,000 per annum for just over £37 extra a month.
While the latest Touareg R isn't as raw and hardcore as some of its predecessors, it's still undeniably a strong sporting proposition, sharing a lot of its make-up with the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid.
Under the bonnet lies a different engine from its more prestigious sister, but it's still a throaty 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol. It's hooked up to an electric motor and a 14.3kWh battery pack, giving a combined 455bhp.
Packing such power, you won't be surprised to know it's quick. The 0-62mph sprint takes just 5.1 seconds, and because the R is a plug-in hybrid, there's 30 miles of EV range on offer. Charge the car regularly, and you've got a 455bhp hot SUV that'll cost buttons to run.
Along with the meaty power, the R gets a raft of styling additions to denote its sporting intent, with HD matrix headlights, full leather upholstery, a panoramic roof and air suspension all coming as standard.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.
