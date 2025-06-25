Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Touareg R offers 455bhp for just £521 a month

The performance-focused version of VW's large SUV is a cracking all-rounder. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 June.

By:Shane Wilkinson
25 Jun 2025
Volkswagen Touareg R - front cornering
  • Cheapest Touareg you can lease
  • Spicy 455bhp 3.0-litre plug-in hybrid power
  • Just £520.53 a month

In the world of big-shot hot SUVs, the Volkswagen Touareg R is often overlooked. On paper it has the best of both worlds – lusty V6 power and sporty styling coupled with (potentially) wallet-pleasing running costs, and yet it's never in the spotlight. However, this deal might change that.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found AA Lease is offering the range-topping, £83,000 performance Touareg for just £520.53 a month. Sounds a terrific deal – and it really is – but it's especially bonkers when you realise that this is the cheapest Volkswagen Touareg you can lease right now. 

This deal sees the top-spec R undercutting the normally mid-spec Black Edition by a whopping £109.61 a month. Not only are the monthly payments a bargain, but the £6,516.36 initial payment is pretty reasonable, too. 

This two-year deal has a mileage cap of 5,000 a year, but this can be revised up to 8,000 per annum for just over £37 extra a month. 

While the latest Touareg R isn't as raw and hardcore as some of its predecessors, it's still undeniably a strong sporting proposition, sharing a lot of its make-up with the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Under the bonnet lies a different engine from its more prestigious sister, but it's still a throaty 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol. It's hooked up to an electric motor and a 14.3kWh battery pack, giving a combined 455bhp.

Packing such power, you won't be surprised to know it's quick. The 0-62mph sprint takes just 5.1 seconds, and because the R is a plug-in hybrid, there's 30 miles of EV range on offer. Charge the car regularly, and you've got a 455bhp hot SUV that'll cost buttons to run.

Volkswagen Touareg R - dash

Along with the meaty power, the R gets a raft of styling additions to denote its sporting intent, with HD matrix headlights, full leather upholstery, a panoramic roof and air suspension all coming as standard.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Touareg R leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Touareg R hub page.

Deals on Touareg R rivals

BMW X5

BMW X5

New in-stock BMW X5Cash £66,415Avg. savings £8,163
New BMW X5

Configure now

Audi Q7

Audi Q7

New in-stock Audi Q7Cash £63,017Avg. savings £8,861
New Audi Q7

Configure now

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

New in-stock Porsche Cayenne
New Porsche Cayenne

Configure now

Check out the Volkswagen Touareg R deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for £190 a month proves EVs needn’t cost the earth
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for £190 a month proves EVs needn’t cost the earth

The MG4 is one of the best all-round EVs on sale. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 June.
News
24 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for an unbelievable £179 a month
Vauxhall Grandland Hybrid - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for an unbelievable £179 a month

It may be Vauxhall’s range-topper, but the Grandland is stunningly cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 June.
News
23 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Spacious and sophisticated Kia Niro EV for less than £240 per month
Kia Niro EV

Car Deal of the Day: Spacious and sophisticated Kia Niro EV for less than £240 per month

Kia’s efficient electric SUV is a great option at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 22 June
News
22 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Fully loaded Vauxhall Mokka can be yours for just £175 per month
New Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid

Car Deal of the Day: Fully loaded Vauxhall Mokka can be yours for just £175 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 21 June is this top-of-the-range version of Vauxhall’s recently updated, style-focused small SUV
News
21 Jun 2025

Most Popular

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal
BYD Dolphin - front action

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal

Octopus’ ‘Power Pack Bundle’ includes a leased BYD, a wallbox charger and charging all for less than £300 per month
News
23 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels
Skoda Epiq exclusive image - front

New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels

The new Skoda Epic will sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the brand’s ever-expanding SUV range and is set to offer plenty of space despite its compact …
News
23 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for an unbelievable £179 a month
Vauxhall Grandland Hybrid - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for an unbelievable £179 a month

It may be Vauxhall’s range-topper, but the Grandland is stunningly cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 June.
News
23 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content