Suzuki is the latest manufacturer to respond to the Government’s Electric Car Grant by announcing a £3,750 price cut for its new e-Vitara.

The e-Vitara is Suzuki’s first – and so far only – pure-electric car, so it’s the only model in the firm’s range that can benefit from any electric car incentive. The ‘Suzuki Granted’ discount of £3,750 mirrors the Government’s Band 1 amount rather than the £1,500 Band 2 grant.

We’ve seen the first manufacturer – Citroen – officially confirmed as qualifying for the Government grant, and other brands such as Suzuki have declared their own grants in an attempt to keep buyers interested while they await news of their eligibility. In short, only cars that meet the Government’s strict rules regarding emissions based on production, assembly and sourcing of materials will be able to qualify for grants of £1,500 or £3,750 – depending on how well they perform.

We expect more manufacturers to join Citroen in the coming weeks, although Suzuki’s offer will run up until 31 December – possibly suggesting the brand doesn’t think it’ll meet the Government’s criteria to qualify for a grant.

With Suzuki’s £3,750 offer in place, the e-Vitara now starts at £26,249 in 49kWh Motion guise with two-wheel drive. The larger-battery 61kWh model comes in at £29,249, while the cheapest all-wheel-drive e-Vitara with the same battery starts at £31,249. The Suzuki Granted offer also includes a free Ohme home charger.

