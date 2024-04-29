Renault Megane E-Tech gets extra kit but is now cheaper than ever

The entire Renault Megane E-Tech line-up has received a £500 price cut, bringing the starting price for the all-electric hatchback down to £33,995 – the cheapest it’s ever been, and putting it within spitting distance of its latest rival, the Volvo EX30.

But Renault hasn’t stopped there; every Megane E-Tech is now fitted with an energy-saving heat pump that helps warm the cabin when the weather gets cold, without eating into the car’s quoted 280-mile driving range.

The heat pump joins the Megane’s lengthy standard kit list, which on even entry-level Evolution trim includes LED headlights, automatic wipers, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear-view camera and a suite of safety features like lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking.

Base models also feature a nine-inch touchscreen running Renault’s latest OpenR Link infotainment system, which has Google Apps built-in. However, mid-range Techno and range-topping Iconic trim levels now come with a larger 12-inch touchscreen as standard – the same display you get in the Megane’s big brother, the new Renault Scenic E-Tech.

Adaptive cruise control is also fitted on all but the most basic Megane E-Tech now, bringing the number of driver assistance systems available to 24. An upgraded Harman Kardon sound system is reserved for top-spec models.

The Renault Megane E-Tech is offered with a single powertrain: its 217bhp electric motor drives the front wheels, and is powered by a 60kWh battery. With a maximum charging speed of 130kW, the right DC rapid charger can add up to 186 miles of range to the battery in half an hour.

