News

Renault Megane E-Tech gets extra kit but is now cheaper than ever

An energy-saving heat pump is now standard on every model, plus all but the base trim benefits from a larger 12-inch touchscreen

by: Ellis Hyde
29 Apr 2024
Renault Megane E-Tech - front tracking

The entire Renault Megane E-Tech line-up has received a £500 price cut, bringing the starting price for the all-electric hatchback down to £33,995 – the cheapest it’s ever been, and putting it within spitting distance of its latest rival, the Volvo EX30.

But Renault hasn’t stopped there; every Megane E-Tech is now fitted with an energy-saving heat pump that helps warm the cabin when the weather gets cold, without eating into the car’s quoted 280-mile driving range.  

The heat pump joins the Megane’s lengthy standard kit list, which on even entry-level Evolution trim includes LED headlights, automatic wipers, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear-view camera and a suite of safety features like lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking.

Base models also feature a nine-inch touchscreen running Renault’s latest OpenR Link infotainment system, which has Google Apps built-in. However, mid-range Techno and range-topping Iconic trim levels now come with a larger 12-inch touchscreen as standard – the same display you get in the Megane’s big brother, the new Renault Scenic E-Tech.

Adaptive cruise control is also fitted on all but the most basic Megane E-Tech now, bringing the number of driver assistance systems available to 24. An upgraded Harman Kardon sound system is reserved for top-spec models.

The Renault Megane E-Tech is offered with a single powertrain: its 217bhp electric motor drives the front wheels, and is powered by a 60kWh battery. With a maximum charging speed of 130kW, the right DC rapid charger can add up to 186 miles of range to the battery in half an hour.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

