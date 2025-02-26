Cupra Leon ST VZ2 TSI 333 review: big fun behind low-key looks

Verdict

In contrast to the Cupra Leon ST’s rather dreary appearance, this high-performance TSI 333 version is a joy to drive. Its charismatic powertrain and engaging chassis are paired with a well formed, practical estate body in this most unusually introverted Cupra. If you’re looking for a fast, fun under-the-radar daily driver, the Leon ST 333 is a strong option at a reasonable price.

Last year, Cupra’s Leon hatchback and ST estate models were given substantial updates to more closely align them to their more esoteric range mates, the Born and Tavascan.

Yet thanks to the Leon models’ comparatively conservative design and a lack of pure electric powertrains, you could say they’ve been somewhat shoved to the sidelines. But to write them off would be a mistake, especially on the evidence of the new Leon ST TSI 333.

As is tradition, sitting somewhere near the top of the Leon ST range is a high-powered four-cylinder petrol model with an all-wheel-drive system. The difference with this model is that Cupra has been given access to the VW Group’s latest hardware.

So while the EA888 powerplant is inherently similar to the old engine, it now has the same 328bhp output as in the latest Volkswagen Golf R. This is a fair chunk more than the 306bhp it produced before, and takes it over and above the Mercedes CLA 35 Shooting Brake and BMW X1 M35, which could be considered key rivals. Torque is up to 420Nm, and drive is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that’ll see 0-62mph dispatched in 4.8 seconds. Top speed is 155mph.