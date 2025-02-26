Cupra Leon ST VZ2 TSI 333 review: big fun behind low-key looks
This particular Leon looks rather sensible from a distance, but don’t let that fool you
Verdict
In contrast to the Cupra Leon ST’s rather dreary appearance, this high-performance TSI 333 version is a joy to drive. Its charismatic powertrain and engaging chassis are paired with a well formed, practical estate body in this most unusually introverted Cupra. If you’re looking for a fast, fun under-the-radar daily driver, the Leon ST 333 is a strong option at a reasonable price.
Last year, Cupra’s Leon hatchback and ST estate models were given substantial updates to more closely align them to their more esoteric range mates, the Born and Tavascan.
Yet thanks to the Leon models’ comparatively conservative design and a lack of pure electric powertrains, you could say they’ve been somewhat shoved to the sidelines. But to write them off would be a mistake, especially on the evidence of the new Leon ST TSI 333.
As is tradition, sitting somewhere near the top of the Leon ST range is a high-powered four-cylinder petrol model with an all-wheel-drive system. The difference with this model is that Cupra has been given access to the VW Group’s latest hardware.
So while the EA888 powerplant is inherently similar to the old engine, it now has the same 328bhp output as in the latest Volkswagen Golf R. This is a fair chunk more than the 306bhp it produced before, and takes it over and above the Mercedes CLA 35 Shooting Brake and BMW X1 M35, which could be considered key rivals. Torque is up to 420Nm, and drive is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that’ll see 0-62mph dispatched in 4.8 seconds. Top speed is 155mph.
Used - available now
Like most cars in this class, the Leon’s all-wheel-drive system is front-biased, but as in the Golf R and Audi RS 3, the Leon also packs in the clever torque-splitter rear differential. This is able to overspeed one of the rear wheels to subtly help improve the car’s sense of agility, or less subtly, create a sense of oversteer when pushed.
Our mid-level VZ2 test car didn’t extend to offering the heavy-duty Akebono brakes or carbon-backed bucket seats of the top-level VZ3, but the chunky discs and calipers still do a great job of hauling the car’s 1,651kg mass to a standstill.
Inside, the 2024 update has seen the central infotainment screen upgraded to a 12-inch display. If anything, the screen looks almost oversized when considered in context with the rest of the cabin, but it works very well thanks to quick responses and a relatively clear menu structure. The heater controls are built into a static bar at the base, and shortcuts to various menus are permanently mounted to the top. In the space between, you’re able to switch between phone mirroring apps such as Apple CarPlay and the car’s native system with ease.
Space inside is good, although rear legroom is a touch tight in comparison with EVs of a similar size. However, in contrast, the boot is colossal with a 620-litre capacity – only just shy of a full-size SUV such as the BMW X5.
There’s little sense when getting into the driver’s seat that the Leon is going to be half as engaging as it is. The standard seats are comfortable and offer fairly good lateral support, which is important considering the performance on offer. But beyond this, the cabin is typical Cupra – dark and speckled with copper-coloured highlights, but not particularly inspiring.
In normal driving, the engine is largely refined and smooth, and the standard-fit adaptive dampers do a great job of ironing out bumps. These give the car a great sense of fluidity on uneven surfaces, and despite occasionally thumping into potholes, the car is comfortable to drive on the whole.
Up the pace and you realise the 328bhp engine is particularly strong, giving a real sense of pace. Fans of a modern EV might baulk at the turbo lag, but keep your foot down and there is a crescendo worth waiting for at the engine’s upper reaches. It’s a nice contrast to the norm of turbo units today, which generally deliver their best in the mid-range. The steering is also well weighted and the body controlled, allowing you to drive with confidence at speed.
Select the full-house Cupra mode through a switch on the steering wheel, and you’ll be presented with a slightly over-augmented soundtrack as well as a more aggressive shift pattern for the transmission and rear differential. The ride also tightens right up, but with a bit of fiddling in the driver modes you can mix and match the various active elements to great effect.
It’s also now that the rear end will loosen up when you get on the power early in a corner, helping the nose turn in, thanks to that differential. With a bit of moisture on the road surface this will turn into more overt oversteer, all of which can be gathered up with a sustained push of the throttle. It’s perhaps a little silly for a compact estate, but it’s great fun for those who are interested, and definitely provides some real depth to the Cupra’s driving experience.
These attributes make it just as engaging as the more overtly sporting Audi RS 3 and VW Golf R, but the added practicality of the Cupra’s estate body, attractive price and its demure design make it all the more intriguing. It’s even relatively efficient, with an on-paper rating of up to 51.4mpg. That figure’s a little ambitious, but over the course of our drive, we found that a figure in the low 40s is more realistic.
The electric seats, leather trim and big diamond-cut wheels of the VZ2 spec we drove aren’t exactly necessary, but the added performance goodies of the VZ3 would be if it wasn’t for that model’s fairly steep price point. However, at around £46,000 for the base level VZ1, there are few more capable and entertaining cars on the road that will fit a baby buggy (or bulldog) in the boot.
|Model:
|Cupra Leon VZ2 TSI 333
|Base price:
|£48,410
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed automatic, all-wheel drive
|Power/torque:
|328bhp/420Nm
|0-62mph:
|4.8 seconds
|Top speed:
|155mph
|MPG/C02:
|32.5-34.0mpg/188g/km
|Length/width/height (mm):
|4,656/1,799/1,466
|On sale:
|Now