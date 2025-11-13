Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New track-ready Cupra Leon VZ TCR hot hatch has 321bhp and no back seats, if you like

The limited-edition hot hatch has been inspired by Cupra’s championship-winning Leon touring car racer

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Nov 2025
CUPRA Leon VZ TCR and CUPRA Leon VZ - front and rear

Cupra has announced that not only is it launching a new 321bhp Leon VZ hot hatch in 2026 there’s also going to be a more focused, track-inspired version called the Cupra Leon VZ TCR. This hardcore version is inspired by the brand’s touring car championship-winning racer.

The new pair will be the most powerful front-wheel drive versions of the Leon hatchback ever produced, with their 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine developing 321bhp and 420Nm of torque – the same as the Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50. It’s all sent to the road through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and an electronically controlled differential.

0-62mph takes 5.6 seconds in the Leon VZ TCR, which apparently has no restrictions on top speed - but Cupra hasn’t said how fast it can actually go. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Similarly, while Cupra tells us the chassis on the VZ TCR has been “fine-tuned for racing precision”, exactly what changes the engineers have made remain under wraps. We assume they include significantly stiffer springs, retuned adaptive dampers and suspension geometry adjustments. 

We can, however, see that there have been styling changes for the Cupra Leon VZ TCR, including a larger roof spoiler, new front and rear splitters, bigger side skirts and a tweaked diffuser with quad copper exhaust tips. It’s sporting an exclusive set of lightweight alloy wheels too, and a large Cupra logo graphic along the side of the car. 

Inside, the VZ TCR will feature four-strap harness seat belts for the CUPBucket seats up front. To shed weight before heading to the track, or make the weekly shop more thrilling, you’ll be able to remove the rear seats and replace them with a strut bar and net, just like in the old Golf GTI Clubsport S.

CUPRA Leon VZ TCR and CUPRA Leon VZ rear and front

The Cupra Leon VZ TCR will arrive towards the end of next year and just 499 examples will be made. The production number is a nod to the number of Leon competition models that have been built over the years. 

To give us a taste of what’s to come, the regular Leon VZ will be launched in spring 2026 and 1,500 units are being produced. Prices for both versions remain under wraps for now. The standard Cupra Leon opens at £32,000 if you spec one through the Auto Express Buy A Car service while the current VZ1 hot hatch kicks off at just over £42,000.

Did you know you can buy a used car with Auto Express? Choose from tens of thousands of cars with trusted dealers around the UK.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

