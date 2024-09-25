New Leapmotor C10 set to arrive in October, priced from £36,500

Leapmotor is taking a big step into the UK market this year, and accompanying the tiny T03 city car is this, the C10. Priced at £36,500, it’s an all-electric, mid-size SUV that’ll go on sale in October ahead of first deliveries arriving in December.

At 4,739mm long, 1,900mm wide and 1,680mm tall, the C10 is a similar size to the BMW iX3, although it undercuts the German car on price. The Chinese brand’s new car is also cheaper than the Toyota bZ4X, Nissan Ariya and Skoda Enyaq, all of which are smaller than the Leapmotor.

Just like the all-electric T03 city car, the C10 will launch with a single powertrain and equipment package. The SUV’s battery is a 69.9kWh unit, which allows for 261 miles of range (tested under WLTP conditions). A maximum recharge rate hasn’t been announced, but Leapmotor says a 30 to 80 per cent top-up should take 30 minutes.

The battery pack itself is directly integrated into the C10’s chassis using Leapmotor’s ‘Cell-to-chassis’ technology. The idea is not only to improve the battery’s layout and free up interior space, but also to increase torsional rigidity. Leapmotor claims the C10’s battery has an expected lifespan of more than 372,000 miles.