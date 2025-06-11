Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New 2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport updates suggest SUV is far from retirement

The new Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark Edition celebrates SUV’s history and versatility, while range-topping Metropolitan Edition is all about style and luxury

By:Ellis Hyde
10 Jun 2025
Land Rover Discovery Sport MY26 - front11

The Land Rover Discovery Sport is more than a decade old now, but the versatile seven-seat family SUV isn’t being forced into retirement. Instead it’s been updated for the 2026 model year with a more defined look, a bigger touchscreen and two new special editions.

Dynamic S is now the entry-level specification for the Discovery Sport line-up, which Land Rover says gives the SUV a “dynamic and purposeful look” by having a gloss black finish on the grille, wheelarches and side cladding, lower bumpers, ‘Discovery’ lettering on the bonnet and various other trim pieces. There are new alloy wheel designs too.

Inside, every Discovery Sport now features a 11.4-inch curved touchscreen running Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system from the Range Rover, which also means wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard. A fully digital instrument cluster and gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel feature as well.

New Discovery Sport Landmark and Metropolitan editions

Land Rover Discovery Sport MY26 - rear

Above the Dynamic S sits the new Landmark edition, which is designed to celebrate the more than 35 years of adventuring and exploration behind the Discovery name. It features the same mountain range logo that was first seen on the original 1989 Discovery on the aluminium treadplates, and is projected onto the ground at night by the car’s puddle lights.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Discovery Sport Landmark also comes with a 3D surround camera system to help in tricky situations, on or off road, and a panoramic glass roof. Meanwhile a sliding and reclining middle row of seats, ‘Click & Go’ tablet holders, and roof rails help maximise the SUV’s versatility. 

Finally, sitting at the top of the range is the new Discovery Sport Metropolitan edition that’s more about style and luxury. For instance, this version sports a set of 20-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, while the front grille and bonnet lettering have a silver finish, as do the front and rear skid plates. 

The interior, including the 14-way adjustable heated and cooled seats, is trimmed in Windsor leather. A 650W 14-speaker Meridian surround sound system is added too, along with a cabin air-purification system and a digital rear-view mirror so you can see clearly out of the back, even with a car full of people, pets and all their paraphernalia.

Land Rover Discovery Sport MY26 - rear action

Engine options are the same as before, with every Discovery Sport featuring four-wheel drive and some level of hybrid technology. Land Rover’s Ingenium four-cylinder diesel engine is offered with 161bhp or 201bhp, and uses 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance to make the stop-start system as smooth as possible. Meanwhile the plug-in hybrid version uses a petrol engine, a more powerful e-motor and a 15kWh battery that produces a combined 265bhp and can provide up to 36 miles of pure-electric driving. 

The refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport follows recently updated versions of the full-fat Discovery and the best-selling Defender, and is available to order now, with prices starting from £45,440 – a £900 increase from before. Upgrading to the Landmark Edition trim increases the price to £49,100, while the flagship Metropolitan Edition starts from £55,885 because it’s not offered with the less powerful diesel engine.

New Discovery Sport options packs

As well as the car itself, Land Rover has also updated some of the Discovery Sport’s options packs. 

For instance, the Beach Days pack adds a cooler for food and drink in the centre armrest, sunshades to help keep the cabin cool when parked in the sun, and a collapsible organiser for the boot that keeps everything tidy. Meanwhile, the Snow Days pack allows you to carry up to four pairs of skis or two snowboards on the roof with a set of special carriers and cross bars, while rubber floor mats stop the carpet from getting ruined by dirty boots.

Auto Express Find A Car can help you find the best deals out there on a new Land Rover Discovery Sport or top prices on used Land Rover Discovery Sport models...

Latest offers on the Land Rover Discovery Sports and its rivals

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery Sport

New in-stock Land Rover Discovery SportCash £41,960Avg. savings £2,957
New Land Rover Discovery Sport

Configure now

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

New in-stock Audi Q5Cash £47,269Avg. savings £3,846
New Audi Q5

Configure now

BMW X3

BMW X3

New in-stock BMW X3Cash £47,789Avg. savings £2,770
New BMW X3

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Used Car Hunter: rugged off-road 4x4s for £25,000
Used car hunter - Off-road and 4x4 cars for under £25,000

Used Car Hunter: rugged off-road 4x4s for £25,000

Our Car Hunter has £25,000 to find a 4x4 estate or SUV that your dog will comfortably fit in
Features
28 May 2025
Volvo XC40 alternatives: New and used substitutes for the stylish Swedish SUV
Volvo XC40 alternatives - header image

Volvo XC40 alternatives: New and used substitutes for the stylish Swedish SUV

The Volvo XC40 is a superb family SUV, but what if you want something different? We’ve come up with six great new and used alternative choices
Best cars & vans
1 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI
VW Golf R Estate - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI

The Golf R Estate is one of the best performance estates around – and right now it’s criminally cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 June.
News
9 Jun 2025
Should Citroen make a new 2CV? Some say oui, others say non
Opinion - should they do a new 2CV

Should Citroen make a new 2CV? Some say oui, others say non

A new Citroen 2CV could be inbound, but would this be a French fancy or a financial flop?
Opinion
8 Jun 2025
Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volkswagen Tayron: which SUV is best for a big family?
Hyundai Santa Fe and Volkswagen Tayron - front tracking

Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volkswagen Tayron: which SUV is best for a big family?

Volkswagen’s new Tayron takes over from the Tiguan Allspace as the brand’s seven-seat family SUV. How does it fare against the latest Hyundai Santa Fe…
Car group tests
7 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content