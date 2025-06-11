New 2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport updates suggest SUV is far from retirement

The Discovery Sport Landmark also comes with a 3D surround camera system to help in tricky situations, on or off road, and a panoramic glass roof. Meanwhile a sliding and reclining middle row of seats, ‘Click & Go’ tablet holders, and roof rails help maximise the SUV’s versatility.

Finally, sitting at the top of the range is the new Discovery Sport Metropolitan edition that’s more about style and luxury. For instance, this version sports a set of 20-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, while the front grille and bonnet lettering have a silver finish, as do the front and rear skid plates.

The interior, including the 14-way adjustable heated and cooled seats, is trimmed in Windsor leather. A 650W 14-speaker Meridian surround sound system is added too, along with a cabin air-purification system and a digital rear-view mirror so you can see clearly out of the back, even with a car full of people, pets and all their paraphernalia.

Engine options are the same as before, with every Discovery Sport featuring four-wheel drive and some level of hybrid technology. Land Rover’s Ingenium four-cylinder diesel engine is offered with 161bhp or 201bhp, and uses 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance to make the stop-start system as smooth as possible. Meanwhile the plug-in hybrid version uses a petrol engine, a more powerful e-motor and a 15kWh battery that produces a combined 265bhp and can provide up to 36 miles of pure-electric driving.

The refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport follows recently updated versions of the full-fat Discovery and the best-selling Defender, and is available to order now, with prices starting from £45,440 – a £900 increase from before. Upgrading to the Landmark Edition trim increases the price to £49,100, while the flagship Metropolitan Edition starts from £55,885 because it’s not offered with the less powerful diesel engine.

New Discovery Sport options packs

As well as the car itself, Land Rover has also updated some of the Discovery Sport’s options packs.

For instance, the Beach Days pack adds a cooler for food and drink in the centre armrest, sunshades to help keep the cabin cool when parked in the sun, and a collapsible organiser for the boot that keeps everything tidy. Meanwhile, the Snow Days pack allows you to carry up to four pairs of skis or two snowboards on the roof with a set of special carriers and cross bars, while rubber floor mats stop the carpet from getting ruined by dirty boots.

