New 2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport updates suggest SUV is far from retirement
The new Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark Edition celebrates SUV’s history and versatility, while range-topping Metropolitan Edition is all about style and luxury
The Land Rover Discovery Sport is more than a decade old now, but the versatile seven-seat family SUV isn’t being forced into retirement. Instead it’s been updated for the 2026 model year with a more defined look, a bigger touchscreen and two new special editions.
Dynamic S is now the entry-level specification for the Discovery Sport line-up, which Land Rover says gives the SUV a “dynamic and purposeful look” by having a gloss black finish on the grille, wheelarches and side cladding, lower bumpers, ‘Discovery’ lettering on the bonnet and various other trim pieces. There are new alloy wheel designs too.
Inside, every Discovery Sport now features a 11.4-inch curved touchscreen running Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system from the Range Rover, which also means wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard. A fully digital instrument cluster and gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel feature as well.
New Discovery Sport Landmark and Metropolitan editions
Above the Dynamic S sits the new Landmark edition, which is designed to celebrate the more than 35 years of adventuring and exploration behind the Discovery name. It features the same mountain range logo that was first seen on the original 1989 Discovery on the aluminium treadplates, and is projected onto the ground at night by the car’s puddle lights.
The Discovery Sport Landmark also comes with a 3D surround camera system to help in tricky situations, on or off road, and a panoramic glass roof. Meanwhile a sliding and reclining middle row of seats, ‘Click & Go’ tablet holders, and roof rails help maximise the SUV’s versatility.
Finally, sitting at the top of the range is the new Discovery Sport Metropolitan edition that’s more about style and luxury. For instance, this version sports a set of 20-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, while the front grille and bonnet lettering have a silver finish, as do the front and rear skid plates.
The interior, including the 14-way adjustable heated and cooled seats, is trimmed in Windsor leather. A 650W 14-speaker Meridian surround sound system is added too, along with a cabin air-purification system and a digital rear-view mirror so you can see clearly out of the back, even with a car full of people, pets and all their paraphernalia.
Engine options are the same as before, with every Discovery Sport featuring four-wheel drive and some level of hybrid technology. Land Rover’s Ingenium four-cylinder diesel engine is offered with 161bhp or 201bhp, and uses 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance to make the stop-start system as smooth as possible. Meanwhile the plug-in hybrid version uses a petrol engine, a more powerful e-motor and a 15kWh battery that produces a combined 265bhp and can provide up to 36 miles of pure-electric driving.
The refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport follows recently updated versions of the full-fat Discovery and the best-selling Defender, and is available to order now, with prices starting from £45,440 – a £900 increase from before. Upgrading to the Landmark Edition trim increases the price to £49,100, while the flagship Metropolitan Edition starts from £55,885 because it’s not offered with the less powerful diesel engine.
New Discovery Sport options packs
As well as the car itself, Land Rover has also updated some of the Discovery Sport’s options packs.
For instance, the Beach Days pack adds a cooler for food and drink in the centre armrest, sunshades to help keep the cabin cool when parked in the sun, and a collapsible organiser for the boot that keeps everything tidy. Meanwhile, the Snow Days pack allows you to carry up to four pairs of skis or two snowboards on the roof with a set of special carriers and cross bars, while rubber floor mats stop the carpet from getting ruined by dirty boots.
Auto Express Find A Car can help you find the best deals out there on a new Land Rover Discovery Sport or top prices on used Land Rover Discovery Sport models...
Latest offers on the Land Rover Discovery Sports and its rivals
Find a car with the experts