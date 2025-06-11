The cabin itself looks fairly smart and inoffensive, with a level of finish that feels on a par with its European rivals. Interior storage is a little limited, though, and a couple of people of varying body types noted that the front seats aren’t the most supportive if you’re sitting down for more than 45 minutes or so.

Interior space is excellent, however. Rear knee room is much more generous than the Renault 5, and even has the spacious Citroen beaten, although it can't quite match the latter’s excellent headroom. With those rear quarters designed strictly for two, the Dolphin Surf’s versatility is limited somewhat, but on the plus side it does mean that shoulder room is great for the two people sitting back there. A 308-litre boot volume is fine, but the shape – both due to intrusions on the floor and the angle of the opening – is a little awkward.

Limit the drives to shorter urban trips, and the Dolphin Surf has plenty to recommend it. The compact size – at a shade under four metres long, it’s about the same length as a Renault 5 – and lofty driving position – but at 1,590mm tall it’s slightly higher than the e-C3 – make it a doddle to drive around town. But it’s the steering lock that really helps it come to its own; a turning circle of just 9.9 metres lets the Dolphin Surf perform U-turns where rivals will leave the driver twiddling the wheel during a clumsy three-point turn. The ride is smooth and overall refinement is good for a car of this size, too, if not quite at the level of the very best in the class. The same goes for the handling; we welcome BYD’s decision to fit some decent Hankook tyres in place of the awful Linglong rubber on some of its earlier cars, but even so, the roadholding is merely fine, rather than fun.

Beyond those points, the Dolphin Surf’s drive is merely okay rather than outstanding, though; it feels like there are a few areas where there’s room for improvement.