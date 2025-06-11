New Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor review: less money, more range

The result is that despite weighing in at a significant 2,403kg (the Long Range Dual Motor and Performance weigh 2,579kg), the Long Range Single Motor’s body control is impressive. While it can’t quite contain side-to-side movements at speed on bumpy roads, the ride is composed. Unlike the dual-motor cars that have a wonderful adaptive damping technology that offers three levels of stiffness, the standard car’s suspension is fixed in a sensible setting that settles down well at speed. Our only gripe would be that it’s not as compliant over speed bumps and rough roads as the dual-motor versions.

With power only going to the rear wheels, you’d be forgiven for thinking the Long Range Single Motor would feel sharper than the dual-motor cars in the bends – especially after Polestar’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “The rear-wheel-drive configuration fits with our performance-focused driving dynamics that make the car stand out in the luxury SUV sector”.

However we didn’t find the LRSM to be the keen driver’s choice in the Polestar 3 range, because even with the ESC mode in ‘Sport’, there’s masses of grip from the exceptionally wide rear tyres that mutes any potential of getting the Polestar 3 to feel lively. That grip does give a feeling of stability, however – no surprise, because Polestar actively aimed to give the single-motor the same driving characteristics as the dual-motor cars. We couldn’t help but be a little disappointed in this approach when cars like the MG4 and Cupra Born have a surprisingly fun rear-driven nature.

The single-motor Polestar 3 also lacks the ability to switch its power delivery between ‘Performance’ and ‘Range’, although there is still a choice of three steering modes: ‘light’, ‘standard’ and ‘firm’. There’s a bit of vagueness in the dead-ahead, although the modes provide a decent change in weight; ‘firm’ felt the most appropriate to us for a 2.5-tonne SUV. But, with no air suspension, there’s also no raised suspension or hill descent mode that come standard on the all-wheel-drive, dual-motor Polestar 3s.