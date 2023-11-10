New Volvo XC60 Black Edition turns to the dark side

The Volvo XC60 is upping the style by including a new Black Edition model in its family-friendly SUV range.

As the name suggests, the XC60 Black Edition is only available in Onyx Black, with the ink-like paint complimented by a gloss black grille and black Volvo lettering, badges and signature ironmark logo. The 21-inch alloy wheels are also, you guessed it, gloss black.

Buyers do at least get a choice of interior colour schemes, though it’s limited to either a charcoal Nappa leather/textile combination, or perforated and ventilated charcoal full Nappa leather upholstery. The XC60 Black Edition also comes with a charcoal headlining, regardless of which seat fabric you pick.

Black Edition isn’t a standalone specification for the XC60, however. Instead it’s paired with the two highest trim levels: Plus and Ultimate. That means, in addition to the 9-inch touchscreen and twelve-inch digital driver’s display you get in every XC90, Plus-spec models come with keyless entry and start, a hands free powered tailgate, heated steering wheel, adjustable ambient lighting and an air-purification system. Front and rear parking sensors and a surround-view parking camera are also standard-fit.

Range-topping XC60 Ultimate Black Edition cars add extra goodies like air suspension with adaptive dampers, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, a powered front passenger seat and a 1,100W Bowers & Wilkins sound system, among other luxuries.

Unlike Mercedes’ AMG Black Series models, the XC60 Black Edition doesn’t get any extra power or special drivetrains - although every XC60 does feature all-wheel drive.

Base versions are equipped with the B5 mild-hybrid petrol engine that produces 247bhp and can average 35.3mpg. Alternatively, the 345bhp T6 and the 449bhp T8 plug-in hybrid models can cover 47 miles on pure-electric power alone.

Order books for the XC60 Black Edition are open, with deliveries slated to begin in early 2024. Prices currently start from £52,285, or £60,055 if you want a plug-in hybrid model, however from the 27 November onwards prices for the range will increase by up to £1,750.

