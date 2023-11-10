Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Volvo XC60 Black Edition turns to the dark side

New XC60 Black Edition on sale now, with prices starting from £52,285 – but not for long

by: Ellis Hyde
10 Nov 2023
Volvo XC60 Black Edition - front static3

The Volvo XC60 is upping the style by including a new Black Edition model in its family-friendly SUV range.

As the name suggests, the XC60 Black Edition is only available in Onyx Black, with the ink-like paint complimented by a gloss black grille and black Volvo lettering, badges and signature ironmark logo. The 21-inch alloy wheels are also, you guessed it, gloss black. 

Buyers do at least get a choice of interior colour schemes, though it’s limited to either a charcoal Nappa leather/textile combination, or perforated and ventilated charcoal full Nappa leather upholstery. The XC60 Black Edition also comes with a charcoal headlining, regardless of which seat fabric you pick.

Volvo XC60 Black Edition - rear static3

Black Edition isn’t a standalone specification for the XC60, however. Instead it’s paired with the two highest trim levels: Plus and Ultimate. That means, in addition to the 9-inch touchscreen and twelve-inch digital driver’s display you get in every XC90, Plus-spec models come with keyless entry and start, a hands free powered tailgate, heated steering wheel, adjustable ambient lighting and an air-purification system. Front and rear parking sensors and a surround-view parking camera are also standard-fit.

Range-topping XC60 Ultimate Black Edition cars add extra goodies like air suspension with adaptive dampers, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, a powered front passenger seat and a 1,100W Bowers & Wilkins sound system, among other luxuries. 

Unlike Mercedes’ AMG Black Series models, the XC60 Black Edition doesn’t get any extra power or special drivetrains - although every XC60 does feature all-wheel drive. 

Base versions are equipped with the B5 mild-hybrid petrol engine that produces 247bhp and can average 35.3mpg. Alternatively, the 345bhp T6 and the 449bhp T8 plug-in hybrid models can cover 47 miles on pure-electric power alone.

Order books for the XC60 Black Edition are open, with deliveries slated to begin in early 2024. Prices currently start from £52,285, or £60,055 if you want a plug-in hybrid model, however from the 27 November onwards prices for the range will increase by up to £1,750. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor on DrivingElectric.com and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

