2024 Volvo XC90 pricing revealed, starting at £63,790

Volvo has announced prices for its revitalised XC90 SUV, which will launch with two hybrid powertrains. Kicking off at £63,790 for the entry-level B5 model and £72,650 for the plug-in hybrid T8, this is considerably cheaper than the all-electric EX90, which costs from £96,255.

The new XC90 will be offered in three trim levels: Core, Plus and Ultra. Standard equipment even on the entry-level Core is very strong, with everything from LED-matrix headlights to a new 11.4-inch infotainment screen, 20-inch wheels, wireless phone charging, heated seats and a heated steering wheel all coming as standard.

Plus models throw high-end luxuries such as a panoramic roof, Harman Kardon sound system and active air suspension into the mix, as well as some aesthetic upgrades including a dark trim package and the option of a fabric interior to replace the standard faux-leather trim.

Top-spec Ultra models feature larger 21-inch wheels, as well as a full Nappa-leather interior with seat ventilation and massage functions, plus a high-fidelity Harman Kardon sound system. You can also specify the Plus model’s dark trim package for a more sinister look, as well as 22-inch wheels.

Although the new XC90 and EX90 look relatively similar, the two luxury seven-seaters are completely different under the skin; the XC90 is a major refresh of the second-generation model introduced in 2015. This means that some of the headline features of the EX90 aren’t available, including the HD headlights, larger 14.5-inch display and some active safety features.

Forthcoming EX90 models will be available in lower-specification trims, but the EV initially comes only in flagship trim, which lifts its starting price much higher than the XC’s. In more closely matched specification, an XC90 T8 in top-spec Ultra trim will cost from £84,150, reducing the apparent gulf in price.

Apart from the new XC90, the market for seven-seat luxury SUVs with plug-in hybrid powertrains is relatively limited. Audi’s new Q7 could be considered its closest rival in terms of specification and price, and costs from £76,315. That makes the Audi more expensive, but it does feature a more refined six-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain, yet still comes with a comparable all-electric range of around 50 miles.

