New Volvo XC90 seven-seat SUV gets a fresh look and remodelled interior

The cutting-edge, all-electric Volvo EX90 has just hit the streets, but its faithful forebearer, the Volvo XC90, isn’t going anywhere soon, because the seven-seat SUV has received a fresh new look, an interior redesign and some comfort-boosting upgrades.

The second-generation XC90 was launched back in 2015, but you wouldn’t know it, given that the car received its first facelift in 2019, while this second nip and tuck is meant to “ensure it stays at the top of its game”.

The more contemporary face features a new grille design that plays on Volvo’s classic diagonal bar motif, plus slimmer headlights with a new interpretation of the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ signature. There's also a more sculpted bonnet, new front wings, and the lower bumper is cleaner and much simpler than before.

The rest of the car gets much smaller refinements, like a fresh look for the charging port, darkened tail-lights and new alloy wheel designs.

The interior, on the other hand, has been thoroughly overhauled. The biggest change is the totally new dashboard design that incorporates more textured surfaces, redesigned air vents and an 11.2-inch free-standing central touchscreen that Volvo says is sharper and more responsive than the old nine-inch unit.

It uses the same user interface found in the electric EX90 and EX30, which is meant to provide easier access to key functions and require fewer taps before you get to your desired menu. Services like Google Maps and Google Assistant are built-in, with more apps available through the Google Play store. But for any iPhone users out there, Apple CarPlay connectivity is standard as well.