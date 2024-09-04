New Volvo XC90 seven-seat SUV gets a fresh look and remodelled interior
The updated Volvo XC90 will be sold alongside the all-electric Volvo EX90
The cutting-edge, all-electric Volvo EX90 has just hit the streets, but its faithful forebearer, the Volvo XC90, isn’t going anywhere soon, because the seven-seat SUV has received a fresh new look, an interior redesign and some comfort-boosting upgrades.
The second-generation XC90 was launched back in 2015, but you wouldn’t know it, given that the car received its first facelift in 2019, while this second nip and tuck is meant to “ensure it stays at the top of its game”.
The more contemporary face features a new grille design that plays on Volvo’s classic diagonal bar motif, plus slimmer headlights with a new interpretation of the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ signature. There's also a more sculpted bonnet, new front wings, and the lower bumper is cleaner and much simpler than before.
The rest of the car gets much smaller refinements, like a fresh look for the charging port, darkened tail-lights and new alloy wheel designs.
The interior, on the other hand, has been thoroughly overhauled. The biggest change is the totally new dashboard design that incorporates more textured surfaces, redesigned air vents and an 11.2-inch free-standing central touchscreen that Volvo says is sharper and more responsive than the old nine-inch unit.
It uses the same user interface found in the electric EX90 and EX30, which is meant to provide easier access to key functions and require fewer taps before you get to your desired menu. Services like Google Maps and Google Assistant are built-in, with more apps available through the Google Play store. But for any iPhone users out there, Apple CarPlay connectivity is standard as well.
Other tech upgrades include enhanced ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera system with split screen, and a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins high-fidelity sound system that’s supposedly one of the most advanced ever made for a car and offers four surround-sound listening modes.
There’s a strong focus on sustainably sourced materials inside the new XC90, and the cabin is also meant to be more practical, with some changes based on feedback from owners of the current XC90. For instance, the centre console has additional storage space, like a handy extra cup-holder for skinny drinks cans, and the wireless smartphone charger has been moved to a more convenient spot.
We didn’t think refinement was an issue in the outgoing XC90, but Volvo decided to take things up a level by adding acoustic foam to the A and B-pillars to improve insulation from road and wind noise. Meanwhile the standard suspension set-up now features Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology that’s designed to improve ride comfort without compromising handling. Air suspension remains available as an option, too.
All new XC90s, including plug-in hybrid models, will be fitted with seven seats as standard, but six and five-seat layouts will also be offered. When you’re not ferrying passengers around, the second and third rows of seats can be folded down fully flat, which provides up to 1,856 litres of cargo space, depending on the exact model.
As before, the XC90 can be had with either a mild-hybrid petrol engine or a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but every version still comes with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Entry-level B5 cars have a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 247bhp and 360Nm of torque – enough for 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds, and it can return up to 33.2mpg. The B6 engine is both turbocharged and supercharged, which increases the output to 295bhp and 420Nm, cutting a full second off the 0-62mph time, but making this version slightly less efficient.
The T8 plug-in hybrid set-up consists of the same turbocharged and supercharged petrol engine, assisted by an electric motor on the rear axle and a 18.8kWh battery. The combined output is 449bhp and 709Nm of torque, so 0-62mph only takes 5.4 seconds.
The XC90 T8 offers up to 44 miles of pure-electric driving – slightly more than before – while Volvo claims it return up to 235mpg and emits 30-36g/km of CO2. Those efficiency figures haven’t changed, but still allow the PHEV to attract an eight per cent Benefit-in-Kind tax rate for company car drivers.
UK pricing and specs for the new Volvo XC90 won’t be announced until later this month, but we don’t expect there will be much of an increase over the outgoing version’s £61,670 starting price.
