News

Facelifted Volvo XC90 leaked online ahead of 4 September reveal

Volvo’s faithful seven-seat family SUV will receive a more modern look and interior tech upgrades

by: Ellis Hyde
30 Aug 2024
New Volvo XC90 - leaked headshot5

Official images of the new Volvo XC90 have surfaced online, before the refreshed seven-seat SUV is unveiled on 4 September. The pictures were shared early on social media by Volvo Car Switzerland, demonstrating uncharacteristically poor time-keeping from the Swiss on this occasion.

As you can see, the Volvo XC90 has been given a cleaner, more modern look in this nip and tuck. Styling changes include a new wider grille with a fresh design, but there is still a large Volvo badge in the centre. 

The ‘Thor’s Hammer’ daytime running lights are also sharper than before and the headlights themselves are slimmer, plus the front bumper has been redesigned. 

The rear of the XC90 doesn’t appear to have received any major changes, but the leaked images do show the interior will feature a new dashboard incorporating a larger central touchscreen running Volvo’s latest Google-powered infotainment software. 

It looks like the steering wheel and centre console design have also been updated, but the facelifted XC90 will still feature a few physical buttons and a volume dial on the dash.

The new Volvo XC90 will only be available with hybrid power. We expect it will be the existing model’s T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, which consists of a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and one electric motor, powered by a 19kWh battery. 

The setup offers all-wheel drive, a combined power output of 449bhp and a pure-electric range of up to 45 miles. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Volvo has increased the EV range for the facelifted XC90, probably with a larger battery.

Now discover the best large SUVs to buy here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

