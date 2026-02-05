Government spends £4.7 million on Ford Pumas, helping electric SUV top the sales charts

Despite all of this investment, electric car sales actually fell month-on-month; over 144,000 new cars were registered in the UK in January, however, just 29,654 (20.6 per cent) of these were electric. While the actual number of EVs shifted is marginally (0.1 per cent) greater than those registered in January 2025, December saw more than one-in-four new car registrations being EVs, signalling a sag in demand.

CEO of chargepoint operator Pod, Melanie Lane, explained: “a slower uptake on BEV registrations in January shows how quickly momentum can stall when confidence is knocked by mixed messages on policy and costs, despite growing interest and strong underlying demand.”

These figures are concerning given the target set by the Government’s ZEV Mandate requires manufacturers ensure that a third (33 per cent) of new car sales in 2026 are fully-electric. This is set to rise year-on-year to 100 per cent in 2035, although rumours suggest that the rules could soon be slackened.

Such a loosening of the rules is supported by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ chief executive, Mike Hawes, who said: “With sales of new pure petrol and diesel cars planned to end in less than four years, there needs to be a comprehensive review of the transition now, to ensure ambition can match reality.”

In the meantime, buyers appear to instead be shifting to plug-in hybrids; these, in theory, provide the best of both worlds between petrol and electric power and saw a significant 47.3 per cent year-on-year leap in terms of popularity. PHEVs still only accounted for around 13 per cent of all new cars registered in January and are, under the current plans, due to be phased out from new-car sales in 2035.

Nevertheless, founder of Insider Car Deals, Pat Hoy, pointed out how “January registrations are not necessarily just January demand; the numbers reflect orders taken over the last six months.”

Hoy believes much of the demand for plug-in hybrids revolves around heavy discounting: “Hybrid discounts have jumped from 8.9 per cent to 11.3 per cent – a 27 per cent increase,” he said. “EV discounts have risen too, but by less, from 11.1 per cent to 13 per cent [while] petrol has barely moved.”

