New Aston Martin Vanquish 2025 review: a proper British bruiser

Verdict

If you have over a third of a million pounds lying around for a V12-powered GT car, then you’re in luck; the new Vanquish has just doubled your brilliant options. Its closest rival, the Ferrari 12Clindri, has a slightly more sophisticated chassis and a better gearbox, but the more muscular Vanquish suits the character of an Aston Martin perfectly. It still blends huge pace, sharp handling and glorious luxury, yet with a slight raw edge that adds an extra dose of excitement. Throw in one of Aston’s best ever engines, and one thing is clear: V12 fans have rarely had it so good.

Bowers & Wilkins supplies the sound system for the new Aston Martin Vanquish. The British hi-fi maker produces some of the best in-car audio around; we love the detail and power its systems offer in high-end BMWs and Polestars.

We’d love to tell you how good it is in the Vanquish, but we have to sheepishly admit that we got a little distracted. The thing is, the second that you settle into the gorgeous surroundings of the Aston’s cabin and prod the big, round starter button on the centre console, the noise from the glorious V12 under the bonnet makes you lose any urge to switch on the radio.