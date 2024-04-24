New Lamborghini Urus facelift gets massive power hike

There is a weight penalty to these hybrid elements, and while Lambo hasn’t yet given us homologated figures, we expect it to weigh somewhere around 2.5 tonnes. Against the clock, however, it’s still quicker than the old Urus S to 62mph, hitting the benchmark sprint in 3.4 seconds. The old Performante is still quicker by a tenth, although that’s probably due to the old car’s extreme track-focused Pirelli Trofeo R rubber, which is not an option on this model.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The SE’s power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, which also houses that electric motor. The batteries, meanwhile, live partially under the rear seats next to a downsized petrol tank. The centre differential is new, and is now capable of sending up to 100-per cent of power to the rear wheels, with a further locking differential mounted on the rear axle.

In terms of suspension, the Urus runs an air spring system with up to 90mm of height variation between its highest and lowest settings. There’s also the usual active anti-roll system and rear-wheel steering, but a fully active system such as you’ll see on a Ferrari Purosangue isn’t on the cards.

Lamborghini will offer a range of wheel sizes between 21 and 23-inches, with the largest being a new design for this car. Behind them sit a set of standard-fit 440mm carbon-ceramic brakes on the front axle with 10-piston calipers. These are still the largest set of brakes used on any production car on sale, only now they are paired with a further regenerative braking function within the hybrid system.

Lamborghini has also been working on the exterior and interior design, with cleaner and slightly more resolved detailing. At the front there’s a new bonnet that now reaches further down the car to avoid a shutline between the metal and the lower bumper. Furthermore, there are new headlights designed to emulate the new Revuelto.

The rear end has seen the number plate moved to the lower bumper, and a new tailgate fitted that’s been reshaped with inspiration from the full-width honeycomb design element seen on the Gallardo LP550-4.

Inside, Lamborghini has revamped the dashboard to incorporate a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen display, while also introducing physical toggle-style controls. Below, there’s a further touchscreen that you might recognise from various Audi models; the changes, while subtle, do make the Urus’s cabin feel more modern.

Yet while the Urus SE does hit some pretty incredible numbers, it has a much more crowded segment to compete in with new rivals from Aston Martin and Ferrari. Despite its challenges, the updated Lambo’s popularity is unlikely to be any less impressive than it is now.

Click here for our list of the fastest SUVs in the world...